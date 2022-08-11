5 Things. Vintage carnival with fireworks just part of the fun in the Sauk Valley

Ready for a vintage carnival experience? Street performers and fireworks are part of the family-focused masquerade stroll along Dixon’s Heritage Square. But that’s not all this week. The fair in Carroll County turns 70 in grand style, a theater will stage a musical play based on Queen’s greatest hits and there’s a poetry session planned Friday in downtown Dixon. Plus, come hungry to RB&W Park in Rock Falls, where Food Truck Friday mixes live music and good eats.
1 Milestone Fair. 70th Carroll County Fair continues at the fairgrounds along Schell Park Road near Milledgeville. Grandstand events are the Badger State tractor pull, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rice Bull Riding and Barrell Racing, 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagles tribute band Faithfully, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and demolition derby, 7 p.m. Saturday.
2 We are the champions. Featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, the musical “We Will Rock You” will open on Thursday at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. The show will run through Aug. 31. Kai Brown plays Galileo, Mackenzie Ruff and Scaramouche, Aria Evans will be Killer Queen, Bryant Howard is Khashoggi, Isabella Abuan is Oz, Errol Service Jr. is Brit and Darren Mangler will be Buddy. There will be a Page to Stage presentation after the Aug. 19 performance. TLP’s annual gala will be held Aug. 20.
3 Finger snappin’ approval. Enjoy a fun casual evening of poetry, 6 p.m. Friday, The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The event is presented by TNPS and Dixon Stage Left. Attendance is free. Wine and beverages available.
4 Meal and music. Food Truck Fridays will begin at 11:30 a.m. at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. Outpatient will perform at 7 p.m. Scheduled vendors include Brito’s Grill, Brother Daryl’s, Food Express, A R Chimney Cakes, The Italian, Mama Jayne’s Grub, Shelby Rae’s, Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, GG’s Ice Cream, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Avon-Debra Lathrop, Sauk Valley Bank, Happy Tails, Surf Broadband Solutions, Build-A-Pet Clubhouse, May Kay Cosmetics-Julie Gallentine, State Farm Insurance-Shay Brown, United Country Sauk Valley Realty, Real Time Pain Relief-Susan Johnson, Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm, and Drom Jewelry.
5 Mask up (in fantastic style). A night of magic and illusion, Venetian Night returns 5 p.m. Saturday on the Dixon Riverfront. Magician John Greene, face painting, live music, street performers, a glow dance party, and fireworks are part of the activities. Sauk Valley Bank will help attendees make their own masks or you can browse the artistry of masks of Jeff Simmerling. Discover Dixon will have its rock hunt. Food and beverage vendors include Basil Tree Ristorante, Mama Cimino’s, Tipsy, and Kona Ice. Dixon Chamber & Main Street at 815.284.3361 or email info@dixonnow.com for more information.
