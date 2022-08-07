Dixon man may be facing kidnapping, sexual assault and child pornography charges

DIXON – A 55-year-old Dixon man was arrested Saturday on five felony charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and child pornography, Dixon police said in a news release.
Bill E. “Billy” Beauchamp is facing one count each of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual assault, the most serious charges. Both are Class X felonies, but the sentencing range was not provided and can’t be determined without knowing the details of the purported crimes, which weren’t released.
Beauchamp also faces charges of child pornography, kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, each of which carries three to seven years in prison.
He was arrested a day after the investigation began, the release said. Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center assisted, the department posted on its Facebook page.
State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra either has not yet filed official charges in Lee County Court, which presumably will happen Monday, or he filed charges Friday but they were not made public pending Beauchamp’s arrest.
Neither Boonstra nor Dixon Police Detective Lincoln Sharp, who sent the release around 11:20 Saturday night, could be reached for comment Sunday.
Beauchamp is being held without bond; he has an initial court appearance Monday, when bond might be set.
He also was charged on March 26, 2009 in Lee County with aggravated sexual abuse of a child 13 to 16; that charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on June 21, 2012. He was sentenced to two years’ probation.