August 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Sterling keeps hot dog tradition alive

By Troy E. Taylor
Crislon Garcia takes a picture of hot dog mascot Chalo Herrera standing with, from left, Larry Crain, Leo Dallgas-Frey, and LaVelle Crain during Hot Dog Day on Friday in downtown Sterling.

STERLING — A warm clear Friday was perfect for Hot Dog Day in downtown Sterling.

Nine locations kept propane grills lit and volunteers served up a supply of several thousand dogs — 7,168 to be exact — Sterling Main Street reported. There were, of course, the same amount of rolls.

Riley Johnson and Claire Bickett both share the cash box where they work to rapidly make change Friday to keep the line moving for people purchasing hot dogs for a quarter outside Build-A-Pet Clubhouse/Vintage Cousins along First Avenue in Sterling.

They sold out in under 3 hours. Many booths ran out of drinks and chips earlier. During the noon hour, some lines were 12 or 15 people deep.

The city’s tradition of selling dogs for a quarter is more than 40 years old.

There was more to do than just munch down a dog or two. Commemorative shirts went for $10, though there were also $12 2XL versions for beefier hot dog lovers.

Propane grills were fired up and cooking hot dogs by the dozens on Friday at locations throughout Sterling for Hot Dog Day and Fun Fair. Dogs went for a quarter. There were also sidewalk sales, a car wash, and fun fair.

Local stores offered other tasty delights, such as Air Play Espresso and Bakery’s 25-cent cookies, Ella and Jesse’s famous lemonade shakeups and momma’s scotcharoos at Champs on Light Street, and Sterling Theater’s 25-cent movie-style popcorn. Other stores had sidewalk sales.

BLIND student leadership group operated a car wash and there were free children’s activities at the Sterling Marketplace.

A crowd is lined up at the Midland States Bank tent along First Avenue in downtown Sterling on Friday at noon. Hot dogs go for quarter at locations throughout the city during Hot Dog Day and Fun Fair on the first Friday in August — a tradition that goes back more than 40 years.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

