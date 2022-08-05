Sterling keeps hot dog tradition alive

STERLING — A warm clear Friday was perfect for Hot Dog Day in downtown Sterling.
Nine locations kept propane grills lit and volunteers served up a supply of several thousand dogs — 7,168 to be exact — Sterling Main Street reported. There were, of course, the same amount of rolls.
They sold out in under 3 hours. Many booths ran out of drinks and chips earlier. During the noon hour, some lines were 12 or 15 people deep.
The city’s tradition of selling dogs for a quarter is more than 40 years old.
There was more to do than just munch down a dog or two. Commemorative shirts went for $10, though there were also $12 2XL versions for beefier hot dog lovers.
Local stores offered other tasty delights, such as Air Play Espresso and Bakery’s 25-cent cookies, Ella and Jesse’s famous lemonade shakeups and momma’s scotcharoos at Champs on Light Street, and Sterling Theater’s 25-cent movie-style popcorn. Other stores had sidewalk sales.
BLIND student leadership group operated a car wash and there were free children’s activities at the Sterling Marketplace.