Services set for Erie kayaker who drowned Tuesday in Dixon

ERIE – Services are set for Jim Shirk, 40, the kayaker who drowned Tuesday in the Rock River in Dixon.

Shirk, of Erie, was the engineering manager at Sewer Equipment in Dixon for more than 21 years.

His body was found around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside Mobile Estates, several miles downstream from the Custer Avenue boat dock, where he put in the afternoon before. His family reported him missing around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Erie, with private graveside services at Erie Cemetery.

Shirk, a 2000 Erie High School graduate, is survived by his mother, Darlene Campbell, of Albany; his father, Ron Shirk, and wife, Teah Shirk, both of Erie, and siblings, Nate Shirk, Kara Mortensen, Chris Stover and Bre Hansen.

