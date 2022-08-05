August 04, 2022
Dixon Kiwanis distributes a record number of peaches

By Troy E. Taylor
Trevor Johnson with the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Dixon helps load a 22-pound of peaches into a vehicle during the distribution for the annual Kiwanis Club of Dixon peach sale at Dixon High School.

DIXON — Kiwanis Club of Dixon distributed a record number of peach boxes — 680 in all — that it sold for its annual fundraiser.

Some were delivered. Others were picked up at Dixon High School parking lot, where the Kiwanis Club also got help from Key Club members. Members of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station did some of the heaviest lifting, loading the 22-pound half-bushel boxes into vehicles for pickup.

It’s the 16th year of the sale, which sells Illinois-grown peaches. Each sold for $45. Kiwanis organizer Rick Brantner said: “I want to thank the community of Dixon and surrounding areas for their support.”

Illinois-grown peaches are stacked beneath a shade tent. Members of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station helped Kiwanis Club of Dixon to load the 22-pound boxes into cars during pickup on Thursday at Dixon High School.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.