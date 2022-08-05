Dixon Kiwanis distributes a record number of peaches

DIXON — Kiwanis Club of Dixon distributed a record number of peach boxes — 680 in all — that it sold for its annual fundraiser.
Some were delivered. Others were picked up at Dixon High School parking lot, where the Kiwanis Club also got help from Key Club members. Members of the U.S. Army Recruiting Station did some of the heaviest lifting, loading the 22-pound half-bushel boxes into vehicles for pickup.
It’s the 16th year of the sale, which sells Illinois-grown peaches. Each sold for $45. Kiwanis organizer Rick Brantner said: “I want to thank the community of Dixon and surrounding areas for their support.”