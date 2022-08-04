August 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Lee County coroner: Kayaker drowned, autopsy reveals

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Custer Avenue boat dock in Dixon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Last place James Shirk, 40, of Dixon was seen. His body was recovered downstream near Rock River Estates.

Kayker Jim Shirk, whose body was found in the Rock River near Rock River Estates Wednesday morning, put into the river at the Custer Avenue boat dock Tuesday afternoon. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – The kayaker whose body was found in the Rock River near Rock River Estates drowned, an autopsy conducted Thursday revealed.

There was no signs of trauma to the body of James Shirk, 40, of Dixon, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said.

Shirk was found around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the mobile home park at 291 state Route 2 after family members reported him missing Tuesday night.

He put into the river at the Custer Avenue boat dock at 2000 W. First St. and last was seen there around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and that’s where his vehicle was parked, Dixon police said.

His orange kayak has not yet been found.

Deputy Chief Matt Richards declined to release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-6631 or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 815-677-6638.

DixonDixon Police DepartmentLee County Sheriff's OfficeLee CountyCrimePremiumBreaking
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.