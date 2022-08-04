Lee County coroner: Kayaker drowned, autopsy reveals

DIXON – The kayaker whose body was found in the Rock River near Rock River Estates drowned, an autopsy conducted Thursday revealed.
There was no signs of trauma to the body of James Shirk, 40, of Dixon, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said.
Shirk was found around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the mobile home park at 291 state Route 2 after family members reported him missing Tuesday night.
He put into the river at the Custer Avenue boat dock at 2000 W. First St. and last was seen there around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and that’s where his vehicle was parked, Dixon police said.
His orange kayak has not yet been found.
Deputy Chief Matt Richards declined to release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can call Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-6631 or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 815-677-6638.