Storm forecast temporarily suspends search for kayaker missing on the Rock River

DIXON – Because of a forecast of mid-day thunderstorms, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Dixon City Fire Department are temporarily suspending a search for a kayaker who went out on the river Tuesday afternoon and didn’t return home, officials said.
Dixon police received a call around 9 p.m. Tuesday reporting the missing kayaker, who last was seen in an orange kayak on the Rock River around 2 p.m. near the Custer Avenue boat dock, 2000 West First St., Dixon, where his vehicle was found, according to a Dixon police news release.
No additional information is being release at this time, the release said.
The search began Tuesday night and involved Dixon Rural and Sterling firefighters. It resumed this morning, and was halted around 10:30 a.m.
It will begin again once the incoming storm passes, said Sgt. Phil Wyre with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which is leading the search effort.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon City and Rural fire departments, and Lee County Emergency Management also are participating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dixon police at 815-288-4411 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631.