UPDATE: Body found in river that of missing kayaker

DIXON – The body of a missing kayaker was found at 11:40 a.m. in the Rock River near Rock River Estates mobile home park, 291 state Route 2, Dixon police said in a news release at 2:15 p.m. today.
Police did not identify the man, pending notification of next of kin.
They received a call around 9 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a kayaker, who last was seen in an orange kayak on the river around 2 p.m. near the Custer Avenue boat dock, 2000 W. First St., did not come home that night, police said in a previous release.
His vehicle was found at the dock, it said.
The search began Tuesday night and involved Dixon Rural and Sterling firefighters. It resumed this morning.
Dixon police, Dixon City Fire Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources recovered the body.