Lee County sheriff: Amboy man dead, wife injured

AMBOY – For the second time in a little over a month, an Amboy man is dead and his wife injured, the Lee County sheriff reported.
After a neighbor called the sheriff’s department seeking help, the body of Michael C. Benhoff, 55, was found in their garage in the 300 block of West Main Street around 6:10 a.m. Monday.
His wife was taken to OSF St. Anthony’s in Rockford with unspecified injuries, Sheriff John Simonton said in a news release.
She was in fair condition this morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Benhoff’s cause of death was not released. An autopsy will be conducted.
There is no threat to the community, the release said.
On June 19, Garrett Hicks, 21, of Amboy, injured his 19-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself in their Amboy home.
Her wound was not life-threatening; how she was wounded was not released.