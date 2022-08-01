Academic honors for Sauk Valley-area college students

Byron Sara Blume, Agricultural Business and Animal Science; Kaley Mumma, Agricultural Education and Environmental Horticulture
Wisconsin-Platteville
Spring graduates
Byron – Sara Blume, agricultural business and animal science; Kaley Mumma, agricultural education and environmental horticulture
Chadwick – Sydney Guentner, chemistry
Davis Junction – William Keast, soil and crop science
Deer Grove – Logan Henrekin, soil and crop science
Dixon – Eric Rasmussen, biology and broad field science
Lee – Jacob Beauchem, agricultural business
Lyndon – Brady Nance, construction management
Milledgeville – Alexandra Schmidt, agricultural business
Rock Falls – Austin Jones, industrial engineering
Savanna – Cheyanne Hoffman, civil engineering
Shannon – Benjamin Woessner, agricultural business
Sterling – Keegan Oltmans, industrial technology management
Steward – Alexandra Ferrari, animal science
Stillman Valley – Eli Warner, electrical engineering
Wisconsin-La Crosse
Spring commencement
Rochelle – Andrew Hammer, Bachelor of Science, general studies major
Stillman Valley – Grace Tarara, Bachelor of Science, biology major, highest honors
Millikin University
Spring Dean’s list
Sterling – Gretchen Gould of Sterling
Augustana College
Spring commencement
Sterling – Natalie Amezola, elementary education
Sterling – Caleb Drew, biology and public health
Prophetstown – Madison Fouts, music education-instrumental
Sterling – Bryn Gatz, creative writing and business administration-marketing
Oregon – Marissa Gorsegner, biology
Sterling – Dylan Hinrichs, music education-vocal
Rochelle – Brielle Jackson, biochemistry
Dixon – Elizabeth Oswalt, English and business administration-management
Oregon – Brooklynn Schelling, communication sciences and disorders and Spanish for profesional use
Prophetstown – Brittany Wunderlich, psychology and sociology
St. Ambrose University
Spring dean’s list
Amboy – Jaynee Prestegaard, Madeline Prestegaard
Chadwick – Sabreena Hartman
Dixon – Kaitlyn Accardi, Jacob Ackman, Madeline Blackbourn, Hallie Nelson
Erie – Jenna Saad
Forreston – Julia Meyers
Freeport – Joseph Namio
Fulton – Emily Banker, Tori Edfors, Carolyn Graham, Brody Mason, Nathan Moeller, Haylee Mussman, Seth Sikkema, Joshua VanDerploeg, Lindsey Wiebenga
Galesburg – Miguel Ceja, Justin Endthoff, Rebecca Foster, Megan Rohn, Alexia Tucker, Mason Valley
Lee – Evelyn Witte
Morrison – Aaron Deter, Steven Kramoski
Oregon – Aleah Wight
Port Byron – Hannah Prigge, Gabriel Willems
Prophetstown – Hannah McKinney
Rochelle – Isaac Green, Abigail Lundquist
Sterling – Keeley Knie, Elle Koerner, Azaylia Ramos, Paige Sutton
Thomson – Tia Desvignes
Loras College
Spring commencement
Manlius – Christen T. Hurley, Bachelor of Arts, English, literature and secondary education
Thomson – Justin D. Appel, Bachelor of Arts, history and secondary education
Coe College
Spring commencement
Nachusa – Arabella Chamberlain, bachelor’s degree in physics and computer science
Fulton – Hunter Collachia, bachelor’s degree in business administration and public relations; Racheal Huizenga, bachelor’s degree in nursing
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Spring commencement
Byron – Chase Sarver, business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Spring dean’s list
Prophetstown – Erin O Gara
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Spring commencement
Sterling – Jennifer Rahn, Doctor of Chiropractic
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Spring dean’s list
Byron – Andrew Wilhite
Quincy University
Spring dean’s list
Amboy – Bailee Highbarger
Prophetstown – Owen Behrens
Carthage College
Spring dean’s list
Erie – Brett VanDeWostine, Abigail Stichter
Sterling – Danae Palmer
Bethel University
Spring dean’s list
Stillman Valley – Noah Wenberg
Illinois Wesleyan University
Spring commencement
Dixon – Kate Bonnell, cum laude, majored in biology
Rock Falls – Arunima Salomi, cum laude, majored in biology
Polo – Valeria Viteri-Pflucker, summa cum laude, majored in physics