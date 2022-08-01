Academic honors for Sauk Valley-area college students

Byron Sara Blume, Agricultural Business and Animal Science; Kaley Mumma, Agricultural Education and Environmental Horticulture

Wisconsin-Platteville

Spring graduates

Byron – Sara Blume, agricultural business and animal science; Kaley Mumma, agricultural education and environmental horticulture

Chadwick – Sydney Guentner, chemistry

Davis Junction – William Keast, soil and crop science

Deer Grove – Logan Henrekin, soil and crop science

Dixon – Eric Rasmussen, biology and broad field science

Lee – Jacob Beauchem, agricultural business

Lyndon – Brady Nance, construction management

Milledgeville – Alexandra Schmidt, agricultural business

Rock Falls – Austin Jones, industrial engineering

Savanna – Cheyanne Hoffman, civil engineering

Shannon – Benjamin Woessner, agricultural business

Sterling – Keegan Oltmans, industrial technology management

Steward – Alexandra Ferrari, animal science

Stillman Valley – Eli Warner, electrical engineering

Wisconsin-La Crosse

Spring commencement

Rochelle – Andrew Hammer, Bachelor of Science, general studies major

Stillman Valley – Grace Tarara, Bachelor of Science, biology major, highest honors

Millikin University

Spring Dean’s list

Sterling – Gretchen Gould of Sterling

Augustana College

Spring commencement

Sterling – Natalie Amezola, elementary education

Sterling – Caleb Drew, biology and public health

Prophetstown – Madison Fouts, music education-instrumental

Sterling – Bryn Gatz, creative writing and business administration-marketing

Oregon – Marissa Gorsegner, biology

Sterling – Dylan Hinrichs, music education-vocal

Rochelle – Brielle Jackson, biochemistry

Dixon – Elizabeth Oswalt, English and business administration-management

Oregon – Brooklynn Schelling, communication sciences and disorders and Spanish for profesional use

Prophetstown – Brittany Wunderlich, psychology and sociology

St. Ambrose University

Spring dean’s list

Amboy – Jaynee Prestegaard, Madeline Prestegaard

Chadwick – Sabreena Hartman

Dixon – Kaitlyn Accardi, Jacob Ackman, Madeline Blackbourn, Hallie Nelson

Erie – Jenna Saad

Forreston – Julia Meyers

Freeport – Joseph Namio

Fulton – Emily Banker, Tori Edfors, Carolyn Graham, Brody Mason, Nathan Moeller, Haylee Mussman, Seth Sikkema, Joshua VanDerploeg, Lindsey Wiebenga

Galesburg – Miguel Ceja, Justin Endthoff, Rebecca Foster, Megan Rohn, Alexia Tucker, Mason Valley

Lee – Evelyn Witte

Morrison – Aaron Deter, Steven Kramoski

Oregon – Aleah Wight

Port Byron – Hannah Prigge, Gabriel Willems

Prophetstown – Hannah McKinney

Rochelle – Isaac Green, Abigail Lundquist

Sterling – Keeley Knie, Elle Koerner, Azaylia Ramos, Paige Sutton

Thomson – Tia Desvignes

Loras College

Spring commencement

Manlius – Christen T. Hurley, Bachelor of Arts, English, literature and secondary education

Thomson – Justin D. Appel, Bachelor of Arts, history and secondary education

Coe College

Spring commencement

Nachusa – Arabella Chamberlain, bachelor’s degree in physics and computer science

Fulton – Hunter Collachia, bachelor’s degree in business administration and public relations; Racheal Huizenga, bachelor’s degree in nursing

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Spring commencement

Byron – Chase Sarver, business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Spring dean’s list

Prophetstown – Erin O Gara

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Spring commencement

Sterling – Jennifer Rahn, Doctor of Chiropractic

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Spring dean’s list

Byron – Andrew Wilhite

Quincy University

Spring dean’s list

Amboy – Bailee Highbarger

Prophetstown – Owen Behrens

Carthage College

Spring dean’s list

Erie – Brett VanDeWostine, Abigail Stichter

Sterling – Danae Palmer

Bethel University

Spring dean’s list

Stillman Valley – Noah Wenberg

Illinois Wesleyan University

Spring commencement

Dixon – Kate Bonnell, cum laude, majored in biology

Rock Falls – Arunima Salomi, cum laude, majored in biology

Polo – Valeria Viteri-Pflucker, summa cum laude, majored in physics