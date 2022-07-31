Rock Falls High School OKs teacher and staff hires

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School board approved the hiring of two certified instructors as part of its regular meeting July 20.

Candace Humphrey was hired to fill a vacancy as a business teacher.

Jodi Thompson was hired as a special education teacher.

The board also approved two resignations: Amy Sigel and Daniel Fiorini.

Other personnel appointments were made as part of the consent agenda. They were Lisa Carlson as teacher’s aide; Krista Denning for food service; Melinda Jones, Kevin Boyle, Ramiro Martinez and Erin Spooner as marching band assistants; Dan Gordon and Max Parker as volunteer football assistants; Jacob Barnes as an in-school supervisor and football assistant; and Renee Kahle as freshman class sponsor.

Revised calendar

The board approved two changes to the August calendar that had been released as part of the meeting agenda. New teacher orientation was moved to Aug. 4. Meet the Rockets was announced for Aug. 19.

Other calendar items were unchanged. Ninth-grade parent orientation will be Aug. 10, teachers institute days are Aug. 15 to 17, freshman orientation will be Aug. 17, and the first full day of school will be Aug. 18.

Members of the Rock Falls High School color guard take part in drills on the campus lawn on Friday. The first day of class is Aug. 18. (Troy Taylor)

Bus contract tabled

Superintendent Ron McCord said discussions were ongoing with bus company First Student’s division manager about the extension of the transportation services agreement for the coming school year, so the item was tabled.

McCord said it was the first time he could recall that an extension had not been finalized by the mid-summer board meeting, but he explained that the discussions with the company covered increases from inflation and rising gas prices as well as a recent change in personnel at the company’s Rock Falls location.

McCord said he was confident he would have an agreement to present at the Aug. 17 board meeting.

Superintendent’s report

Revisions to the handbooks for certified and noncertified staff were presented and accepted. Changes included a modified bell schedule and an update to language for class sponsorship and chaperone duties for dances that were considered outdated, Principal Mike Berentes said.

The consolidated district plan, which is the means by which schools apply for federal grants through a unified process, passed.

The board also approved a schoolwide plan for Title I status, which means state funds intended to promote equity for students in low-income or devalued property-value areas can be applied to things for the entire student body.

Revisions to the crisis management plan were approved after local law enforcement reviewed them in mid-July. McCord said police would make a presentation to staff at a future date.

The board approved Matt Zilm of Ogle County and Corena Steinmeyer of Lee County as special education candidates for the Northwest Illinois Executive Board.

Lastly, the annual audit of the district finances is expected in August.

June minutes

The board approved the 2022-23 teachers’ collective bargaining agreement and the noncertified staff agreement. The latter contained a 5% increase for employee salaries, except in the food service department, which received a 6% increase.

A survey of the graduating class of 2022 showed that 33% would attend Sauk Valley Community College and another 4% would attend another junior college. Additionally, 27% would be working full time; 17% would attend a four-year college; 10% would attend a trade, business or technical school; 5% were in the military; and 4% did not know their future plans.