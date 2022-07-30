Timber Lake Playhouse gets nearly $200,000 from tourism grant

MOUNT CARROLL – Organizers of downstate festivals and other tourism attractions are invited to apply for a share of $15 million in matching state ARPA funds meant to help repair damage done to the industry by the pandemic, the state said in a news release.

The Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program was created a year ago August.

Timber Lake Playhouse is among the 41 recipients to benefit from the first round of grants. It was awarded $194,796 to help pay for its five-year, $1.4 remodeling project, which it began in 2019. It includes making the buildings winter-resistant. New housing, rehearsal areas and dining facilities also are part of the renovation.

In this second round, which prioritizes downstate communities, $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be reserved for festivals, while the rest will support a broad range of other tourism-related projects, such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more, the state said in the release.

Applicants must submit matching funds “with the goal of attracting additional visitors to localities and events, thereby supporting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.” the state said in the release. “Through the revised approach for the second round of funding, the state is ensuring localities and tourism entities hardest-hit by the pandemic receive additional support.”

Localities, tourism and festival businesses, and entities can apply for grants of up to $500,000 that may be used to establish and enhance tourism attractions or festivals. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 23. For information, go to www2.illinois.gov/dceo.

In the first round funding, $10 million was met with $16 million in matching funds, which supported 41 projects. Awards ranged from $11,500 to $562,500, with an average award of $243,902 for a total of $10 million, the state said in the release.

In order to be selected, each applicant demonstrated how the award would help businesses in the surrounding area, as well as the project’s ability to attract visitors for overnight stays. Projects scored higher based on proximity to commercial corridors and services such as hotels/motels, restaurants, retail and other commercial operations, the state said in the release.