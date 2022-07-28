Run ends for Toys for Tots in Whiteside County, so Salvation Army marches to the rescue

STERLING – There no longer is a Toys for Tots chapter in Whiteside County.

The familiar organization, long known for its red and white donation boxes placed all around the county with which to gather new, unwrapped toys, lost its volunteer coordinator, and no one has stepped up to fill the void.

Than means the burden of helping thousands of low-income children have a merry Christmas likely will fall entirely on the Sterling-based Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army corps community center is located at 409 Avenue F in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The question is, can it handle the demand?

Last year, Toys for Tots Whiteside County served 1,800 families, including 400 in Lee County, former coordinator Brian Staggs said.

The Salvation Army, on the other hand, served 169 families, or 487 people, said Maj. Betty Yockey, who, with her husband, Charles, recently was assigned to the Sterling office.

Those two groups did not overlap – recipient families were allowed to apply for assistance from one organization or the other, but not both.

So, if you take Lee County families out of the equation, as the Salvation Army has done – those families will have to apply to Goodfefllows of Lee County in Dixon, Yockey said – that still means almost 1,600 families could be asking the Salvation Army for assistance.

That’s about 10 times its usual number – and perhaps even more will apply, given the current economy.

Yockey isn’t worried.

“Between us and Goodfellows, Angel Tree [a Salvation Army program in which shoppers take tags off Christmas trees placed in various stores and other locations and buy the clothes, toys and other items listed] and other programs, we should do OK,” she said Tuesday.

Rock Falls Police play Santa to Toys for Tots. A Toys for Togs volunteer sorts through toy donations after last year's toy drive in a file photo. This year, there will be no Whiteside County Toys for Tots drive – the chapter is closed — which means families will need to apply with the Salvation Army in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Toys for Tots, run by the national Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in Triangle, Virginia, gathers and distributes only toys.

The Salvation Army distributes toys and clothing, based on its donations. Like Toys for Tots, its accepts only new, unwrapped toys, and also clothing with the tags intact, as well as money to buy those items. Children typically get two toys each, Yockey said.

Its application process, which will begin in late October on a date yet to be determined and last two weeks, requires families to provide, among other things, proof of income, proof of residence, the number of people in the home and gift ideas for the children, Yockey said. Applications must be picked up at the office at 409 Ave. F; they will not be available online.

Maj. Chuck Yockey and wife, Maj. Betty Yockey, are the newest corps officers of the Salvation Army community center in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Donations of toys and clothing can begin immediately, and be dropped off at the office. Monetary donations can be made online at www.salvationarmyusa.org and designated for the Sterling corps Christmas fund, mailed to the office with Christmas fund in the check’s memo field, or dropped off.

Call 815-625-1622 for more information on the Christmas program, on providing a location for an Angel Tree or on becoming a volunteer bell ringer in the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.

Angel Tree is a Salvation Army program in which shoppers take tags off Christmas trees placed in various stores or other locations and buy the clothes, toys and other items listed, which then are given to children or others in need. (photo provided )

To re-establish a Toys for Tots chapter

Although Christmas still is five months away, it may be too late to volunteer to be the new Toys for Tops coordinator for Whiteside County for this year.

“We do not go out and recruit individuals to apply to be a volunteer coordinator. We leave that up to the individual and the communities,” foundation spokeswoman Brooke Sumners said in an email. “Since nobody else applied to take over that area, we had to close that campaign.”

The application period to run a campaign closed May 30, and planning for the training in September, which all new coordinators must attend, already is underway, Sumners said.

Anyone seriously interested should contact her immediately at brooke.n.sumners@toysfortots.org or 703-649-2037.

In Lee County

Lee County no longer has a Toys for Tots chapter.

Goodfellows of Lee County, 704 S. Lincoln Ave. in Dixon, also serves low-income residents. It also requires participants to apply for aid, and it provides toys, food, clothing, furniture and other household items for entire families during the holidays. It served 2,400 people last year, President Clara Harris said.

The nonprofit also assists with many other organizations and events including Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Sheriff, YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Teen Turf in Amboy, Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way of Lee County, Dixon PADS Shelter, Dixon Food Pantry, as well as area schools and churches.

Call 815-973-5135 or go to goodfellowsil.org for more information, to donate, or to volunteer.

In Ogle County

The Ogle County Toys for Tots chapter, which once also served Lee County but now serves only Ogle, last year helped 730 children and distributed 2,952 toys.

Heather Tinsman is the coordinator; find it on Facebook or go to shorturl.at/kPUX0 to donate or for information.