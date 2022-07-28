Durbin secures Illinois waterways provisions in bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced that the Water Resources Development bill, which passed the Senate, included several Illinois provisions including an additional $35 million in funding for the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program.

The bill also devotes money to address the environmental threat posed by invasive species such as the Asian carp in Illinois waterways.

It was one of several legislative and political announcements made by members of the Illinois Congressional delegation representing northwestern Illinois.

Here are the others:

— U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of the 17th District and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of the 16th District voted to pass the CHIPS and Science Act that is designed to address the nationwide shortage of semiconductor chips and encourage more domestic manufacturing of them. The legislation already passed the Senate and is headed to the president’s desk. Bustos said: “As reliance on foreign supply chains and manufacturing continues to increase costs for working families, it’s essential that we bring production back to the United States.”

— U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of the 18th District, who voted against the CHIPS bill, introduced a bipartisan resolution from the House Ways and Means committee to promote digital trade and the digital economy. “Digital trade is an engine for economic growth and a vehicle to promote American values and standards around the world,” said LaHood, who was joined by the committee’s Democratic vice-chair Susan DelBene of Washington in introducing the resolution.

— LaHood issued a statement on the release of the second quarter GDP report, which showed a decrease of 0.9%. That followed a first quarter decrease of 1.6%. “The White House can play word games all they want, but it’s their reckless economic policies and failure to address the true cases of inflation that are forcing families in central and west central Illinois to make incredibly tough budgetary decisions,” LaHood said.

— Kinzinger launched a Primary First initiative in Michigan, where it is targeting candidates that perpetuate the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or are sympathetic to Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Kinzinger’s CountyFirst said it invested $250,000 in conducting voter education in six statehouse races and three state senate races.