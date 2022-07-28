5 Things: From buckin’ broncs to the magic under the big top, plenty to do in Sauk Valley

Bite into sweet corn made savory by the open flame. Watch buckin’ broncs try to rule the ring. Catch an old fashioned big top circus, join in a national effort for communities to connect with police, or sit back and listen to the closing notes of a successful summer concert series. There’s so much to do in this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley, you’d best get out a calendar and take notes.

1 Grandstand attractions. The 170th Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show will be Thursday through Sunday at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Grandstand attracks: Garden tractor, tractor and truck pulls 6 p.m. Thursday; Illini State Pullers tractor and truck pulls, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Broken Horn rodeo, 7 p.m. Saturday; Dairland Donkeyball donkey races, 1 p.m. Sunday. Featured exhibits will be 4-H youth projects. A full schedule is at go.illinois.edu/CLW4-HFairs. Call 815-632-3611 for more information.

2 Mouthwatering taste. Morrison will celebrate its connection to sweet corn during its inaugural Shuckfest, which runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday along three city blocks of West Main Street. Fire-roasted and butter dipped sweet corn will be available. There are also vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, a sober bar, restaurants and a cornhole tournament. Kids can enjoy a foam party. A variety of live music acts will perform on the main stage: New Vocal Band at 12:30 p.m.; The Third Wheel at 2, Creamery Road at 3, Tobin Kirk at 4, Mirabilia at 5, The Scoundrels at 6 and 30 West at 7:30. Tickets are $15 per adult, $5 for children and seniors, $30 for family package.

3 Connecting with cops. National Night Out, a community policing awareness association, will have events in Fulton and Erie on Tuesday, Aug. 2. In Fulton, 3 on the Tree will perform at 6 p.m. and there will be emergency vehicles, an Illinois National Guard obstacle course, bounce houses, Amish baked goods and a dunk tank. In Erie, there will be an inflatable water slide, a photo backdrop and guests from the fire department and the National Guard.

4 Entertainment under canvas. The Culpepper and Merriweather Midway and Circus will be 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at W Field in Walnut. Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is in its 37th year. Signature acts are the big cats with Trey Key, aerialists Simone and Kelly, the Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo, Clown Leo Acton and Brandon Ayala on the Rola Bola. Box Office tickets will cost $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Advance tickets are available at several community outlets for $12 and $8.

5 Big ending. The season finale for Sterling Municipal Band’s Music Under the Stars series will be Wednesday at Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. Lobomite, the opening act, begins at 6:15 p.m. The main concert starts at 7:30 and will be “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring soloist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet.

