Services set for Sterling native killed in Roscoe

STERLING – Services will be held Saturday for a former Sterling woman who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
The body of Ashley N. Hardin, 38, a 2002 Sterling High School graduate, was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley 10 minutes away from her home in the village of Roscoe, north of Rockford, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The cause of her death was not released.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. A celebration of her life will follow at the Sterling Moose Family Center. Memorials to help defray funeral expenses may be made with the funeral home.
Hardin, the mother of three, was a receptionist for Mercyhealth, and a singer who sang backup for many artists, her family said in her obituary.
Survivors include her children, Zion, Caylin,and Levi Hamilton; her parents, David and Kimberly Hardin of Sterling; and five siblings, including Nathaniel Hardin of Rock Falls.
Go to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary, and to send condolences.
Rayshawn D. Smith, 46, of Rockford, is in Winnebago County jail on $2 million bond, charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated unlawful restraint in her death.
He faces 20 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.