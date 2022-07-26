July 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Broil and Boil was a noon-hour success for Rock Falls and Sterling Rotary clubs

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Mike Albert (left) and Eric Epps pull out some hot and tasty sweet corn Monday during the Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary Club’s annual Broil and Boil. Customers received a barbecue pork chop sandwich and a couple ears of corn. The money goes to help the clubs’ many programs.

Mike Albert (left) and Eric Epps pull out some hot and tasty sweet corn from the boilers on Monday during the Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary Club’s annual Broil and Boil. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

STERLING — Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary prepared 2,000 meals of pork chop sandwiches and two ears of sweet corn as part of its Broil and Boil fundraiser on Monday.

Within two hours, the Rotary fundraiser had sold out.

The groups used the Marketplace on Sterling’s Second Street as a staging area for pickups.

The Butcher Shop provided the chops and Poci’s Marketplace and Greenhouse the sweet corn. The lunches went for $10 each and also included chips and a cookie.

The fundraiser benefits a list of local programs, including Boots and Shoes for Kids, Rock Falls Student of the Month, Student Excellence Program, Study Abroad Scholarships, Sterling Robotics Club, and youth scholarships.

Image 1 of 4
Mike Albert (left) and Eric Epps pull out some hot and tasty sweet corn Monday during the Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary Club’s annual Broil and Boil. Customers received a barbecue pork chop sandwich and a couple ears of corn. The money goes to help the clubs’ many programs.

Mike Albert (left) and Eric Epps pull out some hot and tasty sweet corn Monday during the Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary Club’s annual Broil and Boil. Customers received a barbecue pork chop sandwich and a couple ears of corn. The money goes to help the clubs’ many programs. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Rock FallsSterlingPremium
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media