Broil and Boil was a noon-hour success for Rock Falls and Sterling Rotary clubs

STERLING — Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary prepared 2,000 meals of pork chop sandwiches and two ears of sweet corn as part of its Broil and Boil fundraiser on Monday.
Within two hours, the Rotary fundraiser had sold out.
The groups used the Marketplace on Sterling’s Second Street as a staging area for pickups.
The Butcher Shop provided the chops and Poci’s Marketplace and Greenhouse the sweet corn. The lunches went for $10 each and also included chips and a cookie.
The fundraiser benefits a list of local programs, including Boots and Shoes for Kids, Rock Falls Student of the Month, Student Excellence Program, Study Abroad Scholarships, Sterling Robotics Club, and youth scholarships.
