Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County July 8-15

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ June E. Ufkin to Steven K. and Kathy J. Ufkin, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, $429,000.

⋅ Brandon M. Knott to Sarah M. Ritchie, 134 Riverview Drive, Albany, $168,000.

⋅ Steven K. and Denise M. Luskey to Brent and Ashley Tomman, 404 N. 12th Ave., Albany, $235,000.

⋅ Robert E. Kepler to Tyler J. Edwards, 315 E. Main St., Morrison, $62,500.

⋅ Jeff and David Metcalfe and Andrew Tronick to David N. and Donna L. Kendall, 2109 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $217,500.

⋅ Richard L. and Cynthia K. Halsten to Camerino Cruz Cabrera, 4601 Austin Road, Sterling, $355,000.

⋅ Jessie L. McWilliams to Keli K. Ilg, 403 S. Bluff St., Albany, $0.

⋅ 1204 12th LLC to Cactus Capital Investments LLC, 1204 12th Ave., Rock Falls (Sunbeam Bakery Outlet), $650,000.

⋅ Cole W. Nusbaum to David and Debra Shuman, one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $11,750.

⋅ Daniel J. and Christina M. Mahoney to Blake Edward and Kylie George, 1118 12th Ave., Fulton, $182,500.

⋅ Juanita M. Bender Estate, Dana L. Jensen, Fred A. Pope, and Brian K., Donald E. and Ronald K. Bender to Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico CUSD No. 3, 40 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $38,250.

⋅ John P. and Rita A. Hart to Edward P. and Susan M. Carli, 1505 First Ave., Sterling, $240,000.

⋅ H&H Rental Properties to Mario Salas, 1202 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $53,000.

⋅ Susan A. Korous, Mary P. Smith, and Michael J., Jon M., Thomas J. and David A. Pitton to Kelli and Jeffrey Parsons, 706 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $181,000.

⋅ Deven J. Schmidt to Maria E. Hartsell, 818 10th Ave., Fulton, $95,000.

⋅ Beverly J. Shepard to David Olsen, 1106 14th Ave., Fulton, $72,000.

⋅ Barry M. and Lisa S., also Lisa A. Skaaland to Leah E. Christensen, 124 Fifth St., Fulton, $335,000.

⋅ Judith E. Zuidema to Maribeth Handley, 14678 Dixie Drive, Morrison, $161,000.

⋅ Linda M. and Darby D. Brown to Ryan and Taylor Poulter, 103 and 105 S. Benton St., Tampico, $120,000.

⋅ Cheryl A. Bush to Kristine K. Lefevre, 501 E. Main St., Morrison, $113,500.

⋅ Eusebio C. and Rosaura J. Bahena to Maribel Finney, 700 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $99,500.

⋅ Alexandra Nicole Walsh to Chad J. Peppers, 504 E. Main St., Morrison, $65,000.

⋅ Brok E. and Trinity L. Lewis to Tylor M. O’Brien, 1825 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $73,000.

⋅ Kiley J. Johnson to Peter and Suzanne Gutierrez, 4307 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $137,000.

⋅ Barbara J. and Gregory A. Majeski to GNB LLC, 1701 and 1901 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Julie K. Ward to Samantha Yeager Walrath and Corey A. Yeager, 801 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Elmer Cummings to Susan A. Korous, Mary P. Smith, and Michael J., Jon M., Thomas J. and David A. Pitton, 706 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Patricia K. Susan to Calvin H. Swanson, 18132 Chase Road, Fulton, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Alejandro and Tomas B. Casillas to Christopher John Jamroz, block 11, lot 203, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ Belle A. Lehman to Ann M. and Marc A. Talavera, block 3, lots 84-85, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $70,000.

⋅ Octavian Radu and Marisel Cruz Zlatea to Neil R. and Sara L. Zborowski, block 2, lot 173, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $27,000.

⋅ Lindsey Nelson to Harry Alan and Milaine Basco Litberg, block 14, lot 37, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

⋅ Jeffrey W. and Kathleen A. Barker to Jack A. and Lisa Elaine Woodruff, block 10, lot 291-292, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $27,000.

⋅ White Oaks Estates Inc. to Mark A. and Bernadine C. Hittlet, one parcel in Dixon Township, $11,700.

⋅ Brady C. Newman to Kade M. and Amy M. Coffey, 1407 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ Up To Code Properties LLC to Somar Bryson, 504 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $45,000.

⋅ Steven W. Delhotel and Richard Hornung to Garrett J., Evan P. and Ben Schoenholz and Brock Blankenhagen, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $36,000.

⋅ Kyle Adam and Elizabeth Mae Miller to Seth and Mellisa McMillan, 2068 Schnell Road, Ashton, $279,900.

⋅ Joel Chamberlain to Michael and Nicole Lanning, 2235 Center Lane, Dixon, $217,000.

⋅ Andrew David Love to Anita C. Gilliland, 615 Chamberlin St., Dixon, $160,000.

⋅ Larry F. and Adona A. Zimmerman to Joseph and Sarah Stithem, 296 Timber Creek Road, Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ Robert J. Faley to Nathan Edward Reuter, 557 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $160,000.

⋅ Rebecca A. Lloyd to Stephanie Fowler, 1014 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $80,000.

⋅ Benjamin A. Schabacker to Jeffrey A. and Christine L. Vincent, 368 Waterfront Drive, Dixon, $220,000.

⋅ Cathy Cunningham to Michael J. and Audrey E. Smith, 351 Penrose Road, Dixon, $42,500.

⋅ Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Lorne Sanders, 228 Lincolnway, Dixon, $53,000.

⋅ Gregory A. and Barbara J. Majeski to GNB LLC, 849 N. Galena Ave. and 516 state Route 2, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Daniel C. Piotrowski, 511 Devonshire St., Dixon, $62,500.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Kyle and Nicole Schoenholz, also Landrus, and Toby and Christina Landrus to Kyle J. and Nicole Schoenholz, 551 state Route 26, Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Helen V. Ahrens Revocable Living Trust, Helen V. Ahrens, trustee, to Lori A. Howard, block 9, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

⋅ Tribley Family Trust No. T1291, Kevin C. and Brian K. Tribley, trustees, to C. Newman Brady, 581 Penrose Road, Dixon, $169,000.

⋅ Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Mark Wakenight, 529 Second Ave., Dixon, $142,900.

⋅ Joseph Sbarboro Revocable Trust, Joseph Sbarboro, trustee, to Michael R. and Sheri L. Setters, 1690 Hampton St., Binghampton, $210,000.

⋅ Mary Jo and Lyle E. Schilpp Trust, Mary Jo and Lyle E. Schilpp trustees, to Lance E. and Venus Schilpp, 1139 Harmon Road, Harmon, $1,330,816.

Deeds

⋅ Randy G., Richard G. and Barry Barton, Becky Friel and Nikki Rice to Mortgage Assets Management LLC and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 607 Orchard St., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Craig A. Buhrow Trust, Craig A. and Marjorie E. Buhrow, co-trustees, to Trust No. 101, John F. Hill, trustee, 2324 Reynolds Road, Ashton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ William and Joan Allen to Greg S. and Cathleen S. Miller, 111 Amber Drive, Oregon, $188,000.

⋅ Julie A. Skarda, Ellen R. Byrne and Jacquelyn L. McKay to Todd T. Boufford and Anna L. Ciccone, 3192 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $232,000.

⋅ Jeffrey D. and Jodee Vanoosten to Jacob Bohm, 211 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $127,000.

⋅ Charlotte Ann and Joseph R. Hodder Jr. to Orval and Margaret J. Saunders, 1105 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $55,000.

⋅ Hugo Moreno and Sarai A. Meza Moreno to Albert Joseph Caruso, 105 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $199,000.

⋅ Gregory A. and Barbara J. Majeski to GNB LLC, 1010 S. Highway 251, Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Arlene J. Smith to Scott and Michaelle Jaeger, one parcel in Lynville Township, $5,000.

⋅ David E. Archer to Joseph and Nicole Siebrasse, 1111 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $240,000.

⋅ Lawrence P. Zitkus to Kayla M. Richolson and Richard L. McQuality Jr., one parcel in Monroe Township, $150,000.

⋅ Gary, Erich L. and Craig Kaney to Labudde Family Farm Trust, Crystal L. Southerland, trustee, one parcel in Maryland Township, $40,000.

⋅ Tom J. and Carol A. Atchison to Victoria L. Devoe, 103 N. Chestnut St., Byron, $220,000.

⋅ Brock D. and Amanda K. Johnson to Justina K. Merritt, 853 N. Seven Hickory Road, Byron, $210,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ John Ausick to John Ausick and Audra A. Curtin, 300 N. Woodland Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ronald A. Lowder to Ronald A. Lowder and Amber Swick, 203 West St., Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Baker Trust 84, Edward K. Baker, trustee, to Gregory A. and Cynthia S. Warner, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $0.

⋅ Rodney A. and Karen S. Alfano Trust, Rodney A. and Karen S. Alfano, trustees, to Joshua A. Williams and Zajay Rojas Rodriguez, 512 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $120,000.

⋅ Ronald L. Rockwood Trust, Ronald L. Rockwood, trustee, to Dagan R. VanOosten and Aaron D. Chandler, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $60,000.

⋅ Joseph Paul & Frances J. Toth Declaration Trust, Catherine Olsen and Carla Byerly, trustees, to Catherine A. Olsen, two parcels on Marrill Road, Byron $0.

⋅ Joseph Paul & Frances J. Toth Declaration Trust, Catherine Olsen and Carla Byerly, trustees, to Joseph P. Toth Jr., two parcels on Marrill Road, Byron $0.

⋅ Joseph Paul & Frances J. Toth Declaration Trust, Catherine Olsen and Carla Byerly, trustees, to Michael J. Toth, two parcels on Marrill Road, Byron $0.

⋅ Joseph Paul & Frances J. Toth Declaration Trust, Catherine Olsen and Carla Byerly, trustees, to Carla J. Byerly, two parcels on Marrill Road, Byron $0.

Executors deeds

⋅ Estate of the late Mary B. Van Velzer by executor to William L. and Joan S. Allen, 101 N. 13th St., Oregon, $198,000.

⋅ Estate of the late Philip Frances Wiegman by executor to Sheila A. Wiegman, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

⋅ Estate of the late Mariel J. Holm by executors to Bradley J. Nordman, one parcel on Daysville Road, Byron, $933,000.

⋅ Estate of the late Mariel J. Holm by executors to William, Patricia and Ashley Nordman and Coleman Beckerle, one parcel on Pleasant Grove Road and 1413 and 1771 N. Daysville Road, Byron, $1,867,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office