Wings over Whiteside planes begin arriving in Sauk Valley

ROCK FALLS – The first planes flying in to the Wings over Whiteside began appearing overhead Friday afternoon. Practice runs continued Friday evening at Whiteside County Airport. Activities begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a fun run followed by rides for children. Featured performers take to the skies at 2 p.m., including Patt Wagstaff, Full Throttle Formation Team, Trojan Phlyers, Eric Edgren, RJ Gritter, Betsy Biscuit Bomber and the Warbird Heritage Foundation. There will be live music at 4:30 p.m.