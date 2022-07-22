July 22, 2022
Wings over Whiteside planes begin arriving in Sauk Valley

By Troy E. Taylor
Vintage aircraft fly in formation in a westerly direction in the skies over the southern edge of Dixon on Friday afternoon. Practice for the Wings over Whiteside air show started Friday from the Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls. The air show begins in earnest on Saturday morning with plane rides for children at 8:30 and featured performers taking to the skies at 2 p.m. (Troy Taylor)

ROCK FALLS – The first planes flying in to the Wings over Whiteside began appearing overhead Friday afternoon. Practice runs continued Friday evening at Whiteside County Airport. Activities begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a fun run followed by rides for children. Featured performers take to the skies at 2 p.m., including Patt Wagstaff, Full Throttle Formation Team, Trojan Phlyers, Eric Edgren, RJ Gritter, Betsy Biscuit Bomber and the Warbird Heritage Foundation. There will be live music at 4:30 p.m.

Vintage aircraft fly in formation in a westerly direction in the skies over the southern edge of Dixon on Friday afternoon. Practice for the Wings over Whiteside air show started Friday from the Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls. The air show begins in earnest Saturday morning, with plane rides for children at 8:30 a.m. and featured performers taking to the skies at 2 p.m. (Troy Taylor)

Rock Falls
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

