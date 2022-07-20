July 20, 2022
Photos: Tampico Days kicks off with a bang

Spectators watch as fireworks fill the sky above Tampico Friday, July 15, 2022.

Tampico Days started off with a bang Friday with a vibrant fireworks show at the ball diamonds in the Whiteside County hamlet. Hundreds packed the park for the loud, fiery show. Lots more on tap for the weekend with music, a car show, street decorating, a parade and other fun stuff taking place both Saturday and Sunday.

