Upcoming events in and around the Sauk Valley

This week

Sterling Main Street’s Pop Up Market, 5 to 8 p.m. in Dale Park in downtown Sterling. Also July 28 and Aug. 11 and 25.

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Music at the Square in John Dixon Park, Dixon.

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. Thursday, Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets, Dale Park, Sterling.

Dixon Municipal Band, Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

MT Pockets, 5 p.m., Friday, Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “State Fair,” Thursday through Sunday, Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa.

“Legally Blonde The Musical” at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 2 p.m. July 16, 17, 20, 24.

Upcoming

Music

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15

Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22

Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5

New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center.

All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Opening acts start at 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are (with opening acts):

July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University (Chameleon)

July 27 “Kidz Koncert” (Spontaneous Combustion)

Aug. 3 “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet. (Lobotomite)

Saturday evening concerts:

July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.

Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets

Dale Park, Sterling

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. July 14

To be announced, 5 p.m., July 28

Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m. Aug. 11

Lojo Russo, 5 p.m., Aug. 25

Dixon Municipal Band

Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming performances: July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Jammin on the Rock

RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls

To be announced, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.

Food truck Fridays

RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Outpatience, 7 p.m. Aug. 12

Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell

Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15

Jonny Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22

The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29

The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5

Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12

Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19

Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown

MT Pockets, 5 p.m., July 15

Fast Lane, 5 p.m., July 22

Jim Ryan, 5 p.m., July 29

3 On The Tree, 5 p.m., Aug. 26

To be announced, 5 p.m., Sept. 23

To be announced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Ryan Hoffman, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 6

Mark Dvorak, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 20

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Next performance is July 1. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.

GloryWay Quartet, 6 p.m. July 17

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience, Aug. 19

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap, 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 21, 22, 23; 3 p.m. July 17, 24

Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Gordy and Debbie’s Hits of the Decades, July 14

Lionel Richie starring Gregory James, July 27-28

Garth and Tricia Tribute Show, Aug 9-11

Salute to the Music of Roy Orbison, Aug. 23

Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, Aug. 24-25

Dave and Daphne Show, Sept. 7-8

Getting Better with Age, Sept. 13-15

The Rock n Roll Crooner Quenton Flagg, Sept. 21

Quentin Flagg’s Inspirational Gospel and Country, Sept. 22

I Gotta Be Me starring Denny Diamond, Oct. 5-6

Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18

Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20

Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3

Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10

Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17

Polo Community Theater

Red vs. The Wolf, 7 p.m. July 15, 16, 17, Louise Quick Park, 101-123 N. Franklin Ave., Polo (Polo Town Hall, if raining)

Romeo and Juliet, Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

About Face, June 4-July 16. This exhibit focuses on the subjects of portraits–a sculpture, painting, photograph, or any other representation of a person, in which the human face is the main theme. This show features all forms of media in both 2D and 3D formats.

Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls

Christmas in July: Sights and Sounds of the Sauk Valley, through Aug. 17

First Avenue Bridge exhibition, tba

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Food truck Fridays, RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8, Aug. 12

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Special interest

Riverfront Yoga, 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Fridays through July 29 at Dixon Riverfront.

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Summer reading: Preschool on Monday, 10 a.m., K-2, Tuesday, 10 a.m., 3-5, Tuesday, 2 p.m., 6-8, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Hoo Haven, 10 a.m., July 23

Summer Reading closeout, July 30

Dixon Public Library. Summer reading: Monday family programs, Tuesday activity stations, Wednesday drop-in crafts, Thursday family storytimes, middle school and high school book clubs.

Rock Falls Public Library. Summer Reading. Program 2 10 a.m., July 12-28, Tuesday (ages 3-5), Wednesday (grades K-3), Thursday (ages 3-5). Registration required.

