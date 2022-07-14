5 Things: Sterling concert, Tampico Days, a murder mystery and a wolfish grin on tap in Sauk Valley

The timeless story of Little Red Riding Hood gets a twist by Polo’s players. Go back in time to hear a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band in Mt. Morris. Or escape from the heat when Dixon Stage Left presents a play set in a snowstorm. From a special weekend evening concert to a musical based on a hit movie, there’s plenty to do in this week’s 5 Things To Do In The Sauk Valley.
1 Music in the Park. The Sterling Municipal Band will have a special Saturday evening concert featuring the Illinois Brass Band at 7:30 p.m. at Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. Then on Wednesday, the regular Music Under the Stars concert will open at 6:15 p.m. with Chameleon, followed at 7:30 p.m. with the band being conducted by special guest Athony Marinello of Illinois State University.
2 CCR under the stars. Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, returns to the Mt. Morris Band Shell for a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday. Chicago-based Fortunate Sons appears in vintage costumes and instruments, instantly conjuring up the full experience of CCR in its prime. Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and at the historic campus in the center of town. Rain location will be Pinecrest Grove Community Center, 500 Evergreen Lane.
3 Howling fun. “Red vs The Wolf,” a stage production by Polo Community Theater, will have performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 16-17 at Louise Quick Park, 101-123 N. Franklin Ave., Polo. The play tells the story of Little Red Riding Hood from the perspective of a gentlemanly Wolf. The play is free but donations will be accepted. Burger, hot dog or vegan meals are available for $4. Rain location will be Polo Town Hall.
4 Tampico Days returns. The annual festival runs through Sunday and features bingo on Thursday, a youth dance and fireworks Friday at dusk, mud volleyball and a car-show, live music and the Hairbangers ball on Saturday, a pancake breakfast, a craft and vendor show, antique tractor parade and show, Paint the Town, a parade through town, an ice cram social and a bags tournament on Sunday, and tours of the Reagan Birthplace throughout. Find Tampico Days on Facebook for the complete schedule.
5 Top floor drama. “Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” — a murder mystery set in a snowstorm — might be the the perfect way to escape July heat. The play will have seven performances, with the opener 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Dixon Stage Left, 306 West 1st Street, Dixon. Other shows are 7:30 p.m. July 16, July 21-23 and 3 p.m. July 17 and July 24. Seven strangers are stranded in Monkswell Manor during a snowstorm. The first killing arouses suspicion, the second escalates the tension and fear. Tickets $15 to $30.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.