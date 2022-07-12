July 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Rock Falls motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in July 1 crash

By Kathleen A. Schultz
emergency lights

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls motorcyclist who crashed July 1 died of his injuries Sunday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Jeremiah S. Johnson, 41, was alone on his motorcycle when he crashed around around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Sixth Street, Rock Falls police said.

He was an organ donor, his family said in his obituary.

Johnson, owner of Johnson Renovations, is survived by his girlfriend, Brandi Hartshorn of Rock Falls; his father, Darin Johnson of Galt; his mother, Pamela Beck of Rock Falls; sons Brody and Logan Johnson; his sister, Lindsay N. Simmons of Paragould, Arkansa, and and his maternal grandmother, Judy Howard of Sterling.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

The complete obituary appears in Wednesday’s print editions and at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com, where condolences can be posted.

PremiumCrimeCrime and CourtsRock Falls
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.