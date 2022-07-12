Rock Falls motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in July 1 crash

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls motorcyclist who crashed July 1 died of his injuries Sunday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Jeremiah S. Johnson, 41, was alone on his motorcycle when he crashed around around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Sixth Street, Rock Falls police said.
He was an organ donor, his family said in his obituary.
Johnson, owner of Johnson Renovations, is survived by his girlfriend, Brandi Hartshorn of Rock Falls; his father, Darin Johnson of Galt; his mother, Pamela Beck of Rock Falls; sons Brody and Logan Johnson; his sister, Lindsay N. Simmons of Paragould, Arkansa, and and his maternal grandmother, Judy Howard of Sterling.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
The complete obituary appears in Wednesday’s print editions and at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com, where condolences can be posted.