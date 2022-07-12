Dozens of American Legion Riders stop in the Sauk Valley

DIXON – The Dixon Veterans Memorial Park was filled with American Legion Riders Saturday.

American Legion members make a stop at the Dixon Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022, as part of a legacy motorcycle run to raise funds. (Submitted)

The American Legion Second Division, which runs across Northern Illinois, hosted a legacy motorcycle run that began at the Dixon Veterans Memorial Park and traveled to the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902.

About 60 riders participated in the run.

American Legion Riders chapters are known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships.

Donations will go toward the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the American Legion Disaster Relief Fund.

Riders nationwide have participated in the Legion Legacy Run since 2006 to raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which was established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.