Sterling Township to consolidate in new site on Lynn Boulevard, behind Kroger’s

Sterling Township, which now has offices in three locations, will consolidate in the former Funjump indoor playground at 505 W. Lynn Blvd., behind Kroger’s, township Supervisor Angela Schneider says. The township bought the building and 2 acres of land from local businessman Pete Harkness in early June for $675,00, and Harkness donated an additional 2.5 acres. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)