American Legion Riders to travel through Sauk Valley

DIXON - A convoy of American Legion motorcycle riders will be making stops Saturday in the Sauk Valley.

The American Legion Second Division will host a legacy run starting at the Dixon Veterans Memorial Park.

Legion members interested in participating can register from noon to 2 p.m. at the park. The ride will begin at 2 p.m. and travel to the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902.

Illinois American Legion Cmdr. Wayne Fischer will do the wreath-laying at 2 p.m. at the park, and donations will be collected in Rock Falls.

Al Wikoff, a member of the veterans park commission, said they’ve had about 50 people sign up and are hoping for 100 more.

It’s the first time the group will be stopping in the area rather than just passing through, he said.

“It’s going to be a great ride, and we’re looking forward to having them at the vets park.”

Donations will go toward the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the American Legion Disaster Relief Fund.