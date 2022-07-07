Sen. Durbin reviews newest labor-delivery room at KSB

DIXON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was briefed on KSB’s latest labor-delivery-recovery room during a visit to the hospital on Thursday — an addition that was constructed because of funding earmarked by the state’s two senators.
“I can tell you as a downstater, I know the value of a hospital to a community,” said Durbin, who is from East St. Louis and noted that some rural areas have lost hospital care.
Durbin said the direct spending grant of $334,000 that he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth allocated to KSB was intended so the hospital — in its 125th year — could maintain quality care, remain a pillar of the community and have strong future.
[ Sens. Durbin and Duckworth make direct spending request for KSB ]
Durbin did not tour the completed labor and delivery room, but was briefed on it by hospital administrators and shown pictures of it.
The hospital did not indicate whether the area was off-limits because it was in use — it is the first of four the hospital hopes to construct — or whether there was a concern related to COVID-19 mitigations.
KSB’s funding request got through the selection criteria the two senators established.
David L. Schreiner, president and CEO of KSB, said when Duckworth informed him of the grant she said the hospital’s independence and that it served an expansive rural area were differentiating factors.
Durbin echoed that in his remarks: “I think Senator Duckworth and I really learned during COVID the value of a hospital in a community.”
Gwen Strum, a registered nurse who works on the obstetrics ward, explained the features of the room, which allows care of mothers before and after birth.
“With the rooms, we wanted to have a patient area, a family area, the nursing area and then in common,” she said. Fetal monitors are kept in cabinets behind the patient bed, which then slide out of sight after delivery.
She also pointed out sink in the room, an essential part of nurses modeling care of newborns.
“So it’s actually like a dip down thing that we can show moms and their family how to do a swaddle tub bath for the babies that keeps them calm.”
The rooms also have a pullout sleeper for a spouse or support person so they can stay overnight with the mom and newborn.
KSB’s Kevin Marx said the addition of the consolidated labor-delivery-recovery rooms is significant because of the its location relative to other hospitals that provide birthing care. KSB and CGH in Sterling are the only hospital within about an hour’s drive to the next nearest hospital that provides that care.
“We think it is our responsibility and we take it very, very seriously,” he said.
Schreiner said it will take about $1 million total to construct the four rooms. The first one took about three months to build. To stretch their dollars, much of the construction was done with in-house maintenance.
Supply chain issues, such as acquiring new beds, available materials will make setting a firm date for completion of the entire project difficult to estimate, Schreiner said.