Dixon man facing multiple DUI charges after hitting a car and a house, missing spectators

DIXON – A Dixon man accused of driving with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit before striking a car and slamming into a house, and endangering some spectators at Saturday’s Reagan Run, is facing two felony charges.
Robert S. Russo, 36, is charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an injury accident, both of which which carry 1 to 3 years in prison, and two counts of misdemeanor DUI and driving on a suspended license.
He is free after posting $500 of his $5,000 bond and has a pretrial hearing Aug. 11.
According to the probable cause affidavit:
Russo was driving an SUV east on West Third Street shortly before 7 a.m. when a Dixon police officer on bike patrol for the annual Reagan Run saw him blow the stop sign and hit a car in the intersection of South Peoria Avenue and West Third before leaving the scene “at a high rate of speed.”
The driver of the car was injured and taken to KSB Hospital.
Russo continued east on Third, in the wrong lane, drove into a parking lot, then out of the lot by driving over the sidewalk and curb, where many people had begun to gather to watch the race, “placing them in harm’s way due to the reckless driving.”
The SUV then headed south on South Hennepin, again failed to stop at the stop sign at South Hennepin and West Fifth Street, then turned south on South Galena, where the bike patrol officer lost sight of him.
Then dispatch notified police that it received a call about a vehicle hitting a house at 313 E. Seventh St. Russo’s SUV was found parked nearby. The front end was “heavily damaged.”
Police contacted Russo, who smelled of alcohol, had a suspended license and a Lee County warrant for failure to appear in a misdemeanor retail theft case.
He was take to the station, where he admitted drinking, hitting the car and knowingly driving while suspended.
His breath sample indicated a blood alcohol content of .308, the affidavit said.