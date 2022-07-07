Business Update: Liquidation furniture store planned for Sterling

STERLING – Although there is no confirmed opening date yet, Illinois Furniture and More manager Chad Richter confirmed the store hope to open its doors in late July.
Located at the old J.C. Penney location in Northland Mall, the store will offer name-brand furniture at discount prices.
“We deal in liquidation furniture sales. We don’t do retail pricing, and most of the time, we are under wholesale value. Typically, our prices are only one-half to one-third the retail cost,” Richter said.
Richter has carefully brought in select brands and styles to avoid inventory overlap with other businesses and avoid creating unnecessary competition.
“It’s important to me that we work with the businesses in the community rather than against them. Instead of creating an in-house delivery service, we plan to partner with local moving companies. This way, instead of creating competition, we’ve created opportunities,” Richter said.
Indiana-based company Midwest Surplus Liquidators owns the store. This will be the company’s first Illinois location.
