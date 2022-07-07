5 Things: Rock Falls jam session and Shakespeare’s rom-com

As every good son knows, “Journeys end in lovers meeting.” Surely, theater buffs will be so rewarded when a classic Shakespearean romantic comedy is staged outdoors in Sterling. There will be live music along the Rock River at RB&W park, 1960s hits sung in the Dixon Theater, a showcase for the 4-H and some “base ball” played with old-time rules. It’s all part of the 5 Things To Do In the Sauk Valley this weekend.
1 Misidentified affections. Tori Duffin portrays castaway Viola (aka Cesario) in William Shakespear’s comedy “Twelfth Night (or What You Will)” at Woodlawn Arts Academy’s outdoor stage at 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. Performances for this Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance production are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Also cast are Ben Lightner as Orsino, Kaidence Stroup as Olivia and Glendrake Lewis as Malvolio. It’s an occasion to bring your own beverage, snacks and lawn chair. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
2 Youth creations. The Whiteside County 4-H Show will be Thursday through Saturday at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., in Morrison. Among the highlights: horse and pony show Thursday, Ag Olympics in the grandstands Friday and an ice cream social Saturday. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/Whiteside4HShow.
3 Bands ready to jam. Four live music acts are primed to perform starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at RB&W Park in Rock Falls for Jammin’ on the Rock. The lineup includes Tara Norris, G.E.D. Band, Drew Cagle and The Reputation Band, and the String-Alongs. Then at 7 p.m. Friday at RB&W Park, the StingRays will cap the daylong Food Truck Friday activities with a performance of 1950s to 1970s rock ’n’ roll.
4 Doo-wop in Dixon. “Summer in the Sixties” is a vintage rock ’n’ roll concert straight from Las Vegas scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Dixon Theatre. Dennis Tufano, original lead singer of The Buckinghams, will perform “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Hey Baby! They’re Playing Our Song” and “Susan”. Bobby Miranda, former lead vocalist for The Happenings, offers “See You in September,” “Go Away, Little Girl” and “I Got Rhythm”. Then PBS performer Chris Ruggiero will take audiences through the best of the era’s chart-toppers. Tickets cost $29 to $59.
5 “A ball well struck.” It’s the last chance this year to see the Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club play their throwback brand of bat and ball at its home field: Chana School Museum, 201 N. River Road, Oregon. Games begin at 1 p.m. The First Nine of the Creston Regulators and Lemont Quarrymen are scheduled opponents.
• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.