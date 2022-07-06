July 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Heat index reaches 114 degrees in Rock Falls

By Shaw Local News Network

From a file photo, the pilot for a Lockheed 12A Junior taxies to the runway Saturday, July 24, 2021 to start his flyover at the ACCA Air Show at Whiteside County Airport. The airport recorded a heat index of 114 degrees on Tuesday, one of the hottest spots in northwest Illinois. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The heat index at Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls reached 114 degrees at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, making it one of the hottest spots in northwest Illinois.

The high temperature in Rock Falls was 95.

The National Weather Service station in Davenport, Iowa, issued a report on peak heat indexes in both eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

The hottest spot in the station’s coverage area was Mount Pleasant, Iowa, which had a heat index of 118 at 3:15 p.m.

On the Illinois side, Albertus Airport in Freeport saw a high of 93 degrees and a heat index of 116 at 4:56.

Other noteworthy heat indexes were Quad Cities at 114, Clinton, Iowa at 110 and Savanna at 110.

The service said that observations were collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Some came from volunteer observers and not all data was considered official.

