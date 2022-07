Petunia Festival in Dixon is in full gear Friday with lots of activities for visitors. Travis Denning was the headline performer along the riverfront. Earlier, Dixon’s Gina Venier performed. Over at the Old Lee County Courthouse, there were family activities, an ice cream social and a concert by the Dixon Municipal Band.

Friday night headliner Travis Denning performs for the crowd on the G&M Stella Main Stage at Dixon's Petunia Fest. Denning completed the day full of music and fun at Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)