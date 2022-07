ROCK FALLS — Thousands along the shoreline and in designated viewing areas of Sterling and Rock Falls on Friday evening to see the annual Jaycees fireworks display over the Rock River. The band Problem Child performed at RB&W Park before the show.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Local band Problem Child fires up the crowd from the stage at RB&W Park in Rock Falls before the Jaycees fireworks show on Friday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)