Shutter to Think: John Fritts, gone too soon

The funeral procession of John Fritts turns past the old Lee County Courthouse on Saturday, June 25, 2022, on its way to Oakwood Cemetery. Fritts, who was killed in a car crash, served as treasurer of Lee County. He also was a farmer, 4-H adviser and sports official. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

I’m not sure there’s a single person in Lee County who hasn’t been affected by former Lee County Treasurer John Fritts in one way or another. I personally know of several stories in which John had stepped up and greatly helped people I love, strictly out of his kindness and character.

Our paths crossed in so many different ways: treasurer, sports official, 4-H adviser and member of the Knights of Columbus. Each and every time we met, be it at the old Lee County Courthouse or the foul line on the first base side, he beamed that signature smile and always asked about my “social butterfly” niece and how the family was doing. He was one of the good ones who served and gave and seemed to not want much back other than to continue to serve and give. There’s an empty spot in the community now – one we might not see filled in generations. Gone too soon.

