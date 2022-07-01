Petunia Festival opens with carnival, live acts

DIXON – The Petunia Festival opened in earnest Thursday with a carnival and midway along Lincoln Statue Drive and live musical performances along the Rock River by Tristan Bushman, Dexter O’Neal and Funk Yard, NOVA and Mirabilia.

Here is the remaining schedule.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Theo Kness, 3, mom Stacy Kness and friend Charlee Shoemaker wave from the merry-go-round during the opening day of Dixon’s Petunia Fest carnival on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Friday, July 1

Brush and Bloom, Old Lee County Courthouse, 9 a.m. to noon

Reagan Boyhood Home Tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bingo, Dixon Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.

Paint Party, ages 14-18, Next Picture Show, noon

Think Pink Craft Show, Loveland Community House, noon to 6 p.m.

Downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, 4 to 11 p.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 5 to 11 p.m.

Dixon Dish, Downtown, 5 p.m.

Family Fun Night, Old Lee County Courthouse, 5 to 7 p.m.

Ice cream social, Old Lee County Courthouse, 5 to 7 p.m.

Dixon Municipal Band Concert, Old Lee County Courthouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Reagan Run, Reagan Boyhood Home, 8 a.m.

Volleyball Tournament, Plum Hollow Courts, 8 a.m.

Fishing Derby, Northside riverfront, 8 to 10 a.m.

Disc Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. Page Park

Think Pink Craft Show, Loveland Community House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nuts About Art, John Dixon Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reagan Boyhood Home Tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bingo, Dixon Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.

Cruise-in Style Car Show, Peoria Avenue Bridge, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dixon Dish, Downtown, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bags Tournament, Bean Blossom Parking Lot, 11 a.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Old Settlers Log Cabin, Lincoln Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community worship, Stella Main Stage, Riverfront, 10 a.m.

Parade, Peoria Avenue, 1 p.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Dixon Dish, 1 p.m. to midnight

Downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, 3 p.m. to midnight

50/50 Drawing, Stella Main Stage, 9 p.m.

Fireworks, Riverfront, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Downtown Dixon Musical Lineup

Stella Main Stage

Friday, July 1

Gina Venier, 6:30 p.m.

Travis Denning, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

SecondHand Smoke, 6:30 p.m.

Too Fighters, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Rhythm Ramblers, 3:30 p.m.

Invisible Cartoons, 6:30 p.m.

Too Hype Crew, 10 p.m.

Reagan Stage

Friday, July 1

Route ThirtyEight, 5:30 p.m.

Slick Trigger, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Radio Silence, 5:30 p.m.

Class Field Trip, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Heartache No. 1, 5:30 p.m.