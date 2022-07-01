Colorful Brush and Bloom sets the stage at Old Lee County Courthouse

DIXON — Artists decorate the sidewalk of the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon as part of the Petunia Festival’s Brush and Bloom event on Friday.

Olivia Moe, 8, of Dixon adds a spot of color on her piece depicting happy fruits on Friday during the Petunia Festival's Brush and Bloom event at the old Lee County Courthouse. When pressed what her own favorite snack was, the young artist was quick to reply: "Watermelon."

Here is the remaining weekend schedule for the Petunia Festival:

Saturday, July 2

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Reagan Run, Reagan Boyhood Home, 8 a.m.

Volleyball Tournament, Plum Hollow Courts, 8 a.m.

Fishing Derby, Northside riverfront, 8 to 10 a.m.

Disc Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. Page Park

Think Pink Craft Show, Loveland Community House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nuts About Art, John Dixon Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reagan Boyhood Home Tours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bingo, Dixon Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.

Cruise-in Style Car Show, Peoria Avenue Bridge, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dixon Dish, Downtown, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bags Tournament, Bean Blossom Parking Lot, 11 a.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Old Settlers Log Cabin, Lincoln Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community worship, Stella Main Stage, Riverfront, 10 a.m.

Parade, Peoria Avenue, 1 p.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Dixon Dish, 1 p.m. to midnight

Downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, 3 p.m. to midnight

50/50 Drawing, Stella Main Stage, 9 p.m.

Fireworks, Riverfront, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

DHS Athletic Boosters pancake breakfast, DHS Cafeteria, 6 to 11 a.m.

Carnival, Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon High School, 1 to 11 p.m.

Downtown Dixon Musical Lineup

Stella Main Stage

Saturday, July 2

SecondHand Smoke, 6:30 p.m.

Too Fighters, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Rhythm Ramblers, 3:30 p.m.

Invisible Cartoons, 6:30 p.m.

Too Hype Crew, 10 p.m.

Reagan Stage

Saturday, July 2

Radio Silence, 5:30 p.m.

Class Field Trip, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Heartache No. 1, 5:30 p.m.