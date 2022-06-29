Business Update: Sterling’s Planit Eventz adds a spin to party imaging

STERLING — A new party entertainment service is available for those looking to add a unique spin to their wedding, birthday party, or event. Planit Eventz is home to the only 360 photo booth in the Sauk Valley area.

During a demonstration June 24 during the Summer Splash at RB&W Riverfront Park, Sue Garcia of Planit Eventz sets up the 360 photo booth for Briella Garcia. (Brandon Clark for Shaw Local News Network)

Users step onto a platform while a revolving video camera with high-definition capabilities spins 360 degrees and captures slow-motion video at 120 frames per second.

“Once the HD camera catches your moment in 360, you can take your video on the spot from our share station or by scanning the QR code that pops up on the screen. There you can take it to any social media platform and add your own music to it,” owner Selznick Garcia said. “It’s a video and memory you can take with you and customize.”

Customers can book the 360 photo booth for two to four hours, depending on the package they choose. Every rental has an on-site attendant, set-up and breakdown, unlimited spins, RGB lights, and props to enhance the experience.

Summer slots are filling up quickly, Garcia said. Bookings can be made through the Planit Eventz Facebook page or by calling 779-861-1993.

