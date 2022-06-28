Lee County assessing community broadband needs

DIXON - Lee County is looking for input from residents to identify the extent of broadband needs in the area.

Lee County, along with Ogle, Putnam and Boone counties, received a broadband planning grant to gather data about where coverage is needed in the region, Lee County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said.

It’s part of the Accelerate Illinois Broadband program.

The goal will be to assess broadband needs through an online survey, work on creating public and private partnerships, develop a plan to address broadband shortfalls, and identify funding avenues.

“It is going to be critical that we get the data necessary to understand the need specifically in Lee County so we can input that into the data and overall broadband plan we develop in the coming 6 months,” she said.

Ogle County is spearheading the initiative and plans to release a survey in July.

The counties are looking “to create a technologically advanced broadband network that is affordable, accessible, adaptable, and reliable; to leverage partnerships and resources across the region to support and expand network development; to serve and provide support for all the inclusive services for residents, education, businesses, agriculture, and tourism; and to incorporate scalable improvements that will enhance existing infrastructure and new developments,” Ogle County Board Vice Chairwoman Patricia Nordman said in a news release.

Go to leecountyil.com for more information.