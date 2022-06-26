Sterling High School October Student of the Month: Dale Guerrieri

Dale Guerrieri, 17, of Sterling, is one of Sterling High School’s October Students of the Month. He is the son of Mike and Keely, and has a sister, Rylee.

Favorite class: Building trades, because I get to learn through experience instead of classwork. It is nice to mix it up after a long day in the classroom.

Least-favorite class: Spanish, because the class seems to drag on and there is a lot of work assigned.

School activities in which you participated: Golf, baseball and basketball.

What will you do after high school? I will attend a four-year university and study engineering.

What is something you learned in high school you think you never will use? Imaginary numbers. They are just a placeholder for something that doesn’t exist.

If you could change anything about your school, what would it be? The parking. I would like to have designated spots for each person.

If you could create a class at your school, what would it be? A finance class, to learn about taxes, stocks, and other finances that would be very useful for life outside of high school.

What does it take to be a successful high school student? You simply have to work hard. You get out of it what you put into it.

How would you describe your group of friends? Comical, honest, and likable.

Who is your best friend? Oscar Grande. His sense of humor and intelligence is in tandem with mine, so we work well together on solving many problems easily.

What do you do in your free time? I like to watch sports, fish, play video games, skiing, and work on old cars.

What kind of music are you listening to? I enjoy listening to rap, and my favorite rapper is Lil Uzi Vert.

If you could go anywhere in the world for free, where would it be? I would go to Italy. I’ve always wanted to visit and experience the views and the food.

What is your favorite childhood memory? Winning the 9-10U Little League district championship.

What’s the best way to cheer you up? Buy me food.

What is your life’s philosophy? It is what it is.

What would you do if you had $1 billion all of a sudden? I would put all the money into the bank and live a secretly rich lifestyle in my free time, while continuing on my current path.

Your favorite:

App: Spotify

Movie: " Grown Ups”

Pro sports team: Denver Broncos

Number: 7

Color: Blue