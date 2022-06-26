Dixon schools hire five teachers, 2 parapros, custodian and football assistants

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools approved the hiring of five teachers, two paraprofessionals and a custodian for the coming school year during its board meeting Wednesday.

In personnel matters, the district said Katherine McNitt and Barb Zimmerman have been hired as English language arts instructors at Reagan Middle School, Mackenzie Shipman will teach kindergarten at Washington, Britney Pitzer will teach third grade at Jefferson and Leilah Dudziak will teach fourth grade at Madison.

The paraprofessionals are Jessica Dempsey and Danielle Cook, both for Washington. Robert Long will be the evening custodian at Washington.

In other personnel matters:

Fourth-grade teacher Alexa Reeder returns from a leave of absence.

Dixon High School custodians Guillermo Castaneda and John Talbott resigned. Second-grade facilitator Allison Hunter-Rosene also resigned.

Madison teacher Kris Baker will become a technology teacher at Reagan. High school records clerk Barb Wiese will work 6.5 hours a day.

Several paraprofessionals had new assignments: Janine Eykamp will work with individuals, Beth McCrory will be a kindergarten Title 1, Deb Riley will be first grade Title 1, Ginger Shaffer will be pre-K, and Dee Lahey and Kathy Heitzler will be seven-hour parapros at the high school.

The football coaching staff was approved. Brandon Woodward, Tyler Matteson, Jon Empen, Brad Winterland, Laiff Jacobson, Kyle Lawrence and Luke Ravlin will be assistants for next season.

Other coaching assignments were Courtney Bond for high school dance and assistant middle school cross country; Brittany Schwarz for girls cross country; Jacob Fane for assistant boys soccer; Zack Heitz for summer weightlifting; Evan Thorpe for middle school cross country; and Mandy Dallas, Don Randick and Sarina Venier for middle school volleyball.

Leslie Davidson was named ticket manager for the high school and middle school.

The following volunteer coaches were approved: Stephanie Thompson, Sydney Dewey and Melissa Gates for cheerleading; Chris Blumhoff and David Foulker for boys soccer; and Steve Carlson for volleyball.