With collegiality, Dixon schools OK teacher, staff contracts

DIXON — With a collegial spirit, Dixon Public Schools approved separate contracts for teachers and staff during a board of education meeting on Wednesday.
Good feelings persisted as the administration and board recognized Sarah Wilson of Reagan Middle School as one of its employees of the year.
Lastly, there were well-wishes and a big hug for retiring high school principal Michael Grady, who is often affectionately called “Doctor Mike.”
The board approved, then all parties signed, the collective bargaining agreement that sets the base salary for a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree at $36,475 and for a master’s degree at $40,464 for the 2022-23 school year. It jumps 3% in subsequent years: $37,569 and $41,678 starting in 2023-24 and $38,696 and $42,928 starting in 2024-25.
The contract also provides stipends for organization advisers and coaches.
Brandon Woodward, one of the negotiators for the Dixon Education Association, expressed his thanks to the board for the negotiation process “and the ability to sit down as a group and really talk through issues, concerns, wants, needs, and be able to understand where each is coming from.”
He said later the district recognized that teaching with COVID-19 mitigations added complications and complexity to instruction.
This is the third time the DEA and the administration have used the interest-based bargaining process, which the district utilizes in all of its committees.
“We wouldn’t do anything any other way,” said Superintendent Margo Empen.
“That really is not just coming to a table with ‘I want.’” Empen added. “It’s coming to the table talking about what it is that you want or what it is that you need and the reason behind it. And it really is a gift of ideas and questioning … So it really is a collaborative process.”
Candy Linton was one of the negotiators for the teachers who felt union members were compensated for the challenges that took place during the pandemic.
“I mean, one of the biggest things that both sides were to recognize was that teachers felt appreciated and recognized,” she said “especially after these last two years of COVID and all the struggles with that.”
The board also approved the contract with staff, represented by Dixon Education Support Personnel Association. That contract calls for annual increases in hourly pay until it reaches $15 in 2024-25.
The board then approved memos of understanding with both teachers and staff who worked through the pandemic. Each teacher got a one-time payment of $1,000. Staff members each got $500 for the school year, or just $250 if they worked the second semester.
In a ceremony, Reagan Middle School Principal Matthew Magnafici listed Wilson’s contributions within the school. He described her as a go-to person who was good with students and teachers, and was tech savvy too. In fact, she was supposed to be honored the previous month, but she was acting as a chaperone for a class trip.
Grady stood as Empen listed his accomplishments during a career at Dixon High School, including stepping into the breach when the district needed an assistant basketball coach for a handful of years, as well as being named Dixon’s citizen of the year in May.
Grady, who joined the district as a teacher in 1991 and as principal in 2003, summed up his tenure at the high school.
“It’s really simple: A lot of great people that you work with care about what you do,” he said, then adding, “I’ve been extremely blessed to take this job here. Thank you. I appreciate it.”
Then, noting that his farewell was bringing on some misty eyes, quipped: “It’s not like I’m dead.”
Empen twice embraced Grady after an exchange of gifts.