Summer Splash opened Friday at RB&W Park along the riverfront in Rock Falls. The event features food, music and vendors. It continues Saturday from from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Entertainment on Saturday includes the Happy Trails Doggie Pageant, River County Stomp and Les Funderberg.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Helen Smith (left), 5, and Layla Davis, 5, have fun with some bubble guns Friday at Rock Falls’ Summer Splash. The fun will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)