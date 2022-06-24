On abortion ruling, Sauk Valley reps and candidates respond along party lines

Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization fell largely along party lines among government officials, representatives and office seekers on Sauk Valley ballots.

This is just a sampling of notices received within the first hours after the announcement that the ruling put the abortion question back to the states.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat who represents the 17th District but is not seeking re-election, said: “As a mother, a grandmother and a Catholic, I am gutted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

She warned this ruling will “cost lives and livelihoods.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican who serves the 18th District but under redistricting is seeking the 16th District seat in Tuesday’s primary, said: “As a father of three and a pro-life advocate, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case.”

LaHood says this returns the question of abortion services “to the states and to the people.”

Jonathan Logemann of Rockford, one of six Democratic candidates running for the 17th District seat being vacated by Bustos, said: “Our worst fears have been realized.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Democratic party whip, said as chairman of the body’s Judiciary Committee there would hold a hearing on July 12 on the consequences of the high court’s decision.

He said the committee “will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America.” He added that the decision “will not only lead to the denial of critical health services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions.”

The ruling does not affect abortion rights in Illinois, the state’s Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “I am reminding law enforcement that abortion is legal in Illinois — regardless of today’s decision.”

He said he met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday and assured her that “Illinois has been and will continue to be a proud reproductive health care oasis.”

He did say that the state expects to see an influx of women from neighboring states to seek abortion services and that his office will work with the governor’s office and the state Legislature to address concerns and, in his words, “expand safeguards.”

State Rep. Andrew Chesney, a Freeport Republican who is unopposed in his primary for the 45th District state Senate seat, said he was pleased by the court ruling.

“State legislatures will now be tasked with setting the direction for abortion,” he said. “I will continue to defend life and work towards ending pro-abortion policies here in Illinois.”

Jesse Sullivan, who seeks the Republican nomination for governor, issued a release that said the ruling was “something we’ve prayed, fought and worked toward for decades.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs issued a statement: “As the father of a teenage daughter, I am furious with the hypocritical politicians who seek to control her body and have decided that she, and every other woman in my life, and in our country, are incapable of making decisions about their own body.”

Frerichs is seeking re-election and is opposed by Dixon Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer in the general election.