Suspects in Rock Falls rollover, manhunt charged with multiple felony drug, gun charges: police

MORRISON – Four men accused of speeding through Rock Falls Tuesday, before rolling their car, tossing a gun and scurrying off into the woods are facing a raft of felony drug and weapons charges after police found two guns, cocaine, MMDA and marijuana, authorities said.
One of the handguns recovered, a 9mm Glock, was fully automated, making it a federal offense, according to a Wednesday news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.
According to the release, a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy clocked a Dodge Charger doing more than 111 mph on Interstate 88 shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. It had been the subject of a fleeing and eluding alert out of Rock Island County, the release said.
The deputy attempted to the stop the Charger, but stopped the chase when it left I-88 and went onto U.S. Route 30 at the Sterling-Rock Falls exit, the release said.
The Charger continued speeding through Rock Falls, where it was spotted by the Rock Falls police traveling 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said. Although it was “not being pursued, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound at an extremely high rate of speed.”
The driver lost control after driving onto the north shoulder, and the Charger rolled before stopping in the 700 block of East Route 30.
Montriel D. Clark, 23, of Rockford, was arrested while he was exiting the car and attempting to flee, the release said.
He is charged with eight felonies: armed violence, possession of a machine gun by a felon, possession of more than 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of more than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of more than a gram of MDMA with intent to deliver, possession of more than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, Whiteside County Court records show.
He pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is in Whiteside County jail on $500,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing July 1.
Clark also is wanted in Winnebago County for attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of weapons, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and having no Firearm Owners Identification card.
Gregory Gould, 28, of Rockford, was found in the 700 block of East 30, hiding in a shed behind a home.
He is charged with nine felonies – armed violence, possession of a machine gun by a felon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and the same six drug charges as Clark.
He also pleaded not guilty Wednesday, is in jail on $500,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing July 1.
The search was extended to a wooded area and included the use of the Carrol County K-9 police dogs, drones, and officers on foot.
As a result, the last two suspects, Jimmitreus J. Castleberry, 22, of Aurora, and Terrance T. Howard, 23, of Hazel Crest, were captured. Castleberry faces the same charges as Clark; Gould also faces the same charges except possession of a machine gun by a felon. Instead, he is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Both pleaded not guilty. Castleberry’s bond is $500,000, Howard’s is $400,000 and both have preliminary hearings July 11.
Castleberry also is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections; investigators say he violated his parole in a stolen car case in Winnebago County. He was released in March.
Howard also is wanted in Winnebago County for failure to appear on a fleeing and eluding charge.
All are facing 6 to 30 years in prison on the most serious charges, armed violence and possession of a machine gun by a felon, with possible sentence enhancements depending on their criminal histories.