Business Update: Rock River Massage opens in Dixon

DIXON – Rock River Massage officially opened on Tuesday.

Owner Sheri Dvorak is a licensed massage therapist with more than a decade of experience working with people from across the globe, including professional athletes, trauma victims, those with injuries or disabilities, and prenatal clientele.

Dvorak takes an individualized approach to each client and session. Dvorak takes the time to discover her client’s needs because alleviating the ailment in different parts of the body requires different techniques.

“There is a reason I don’t just do a Swedish massage or just a deep tissue massage, and that is because each of us are unique. Our experiences are unique, and our bodies hold stress differently,” Dvorak said. “Finding out what is going on with someone and applying the appropriate modality is my specialty.”

Clients can schedule sessions ranging from 30 to 95 minutes and the techniques can help address patients with already medically diagnosed needs: such as PTSD, prenatal, or deep tissue pain. Massage options that Dvorak offers include pain-relieving CBD oil, hot stone treatments, and hydrotherapy sessions.

Rock River Massage LLC is at 213 S. Peoria Ave. Those seeking relief can schedule a session at www.rockrivermassage.com. If there are no available appointments, accommodations may be made by calling 815-213-5706.

