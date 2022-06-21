Four men in custody after rollover closes section of Route 30 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Four men are in custody and a handgun was found after a vehicle rollover about 8:30 a.m. at 800 E. Rock River Road/U.S. Route 30 closed a section the road for more than three hours, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.
Three of the men fled, one tossing the handgun, while the fourth remained at the vehicle, Booker said. No one was injured.
Because it is so early in the investigation, Booker did not have all the details at hand, but said he believed the four came through town from the Quad Cities after failing to stop for another agency that possibly was responding to a reckless driving report.
The men likely are not local, Booker said.
They were not involved in a vehicle chase with local law agencies, he said. He did not know why the car rolled.
The three men fled into a nearby wooded area, where they were captured after a search involving dogs, drones, and officers on foot, Booker said.
Whiteside County, Rock Falls, Sterling and state police responded.
The car was eastbound on Route 30, and the road was closed from First Avenue to Industrial Park Road during the search. Officers were wrapping up the scene around 11:45 a.m.
The car rolled into the Tower Equipment Corp. driveway, and as a precaution with suspects on the loose, Brent Porter, owner of Crystal Lake Recreation and RV Park across the street and three blocks west, voluntarily closed.
Porter will announce on the park’s Facebook page when it reopens.