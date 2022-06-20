Shutter to Think: Being dealt a good hand

Barrett Weigle, 9, gets blasted in the face with a water hose held by Easton Faivre, 9, Wednesday at SPARK Camp in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

I received a nice message from reader Scott Swan on the photo you see here of this young camper being deluged by his friend while attending Dixon Park District’s SPARK camp. What was interesting about Swan’s observation was something I had overlooked, the hand positioning as the boy is reacting to the face full of water.

I had overlooked this really nice detail because I was so drawn in by the overly dramatic spray of water. Water is really fun to shoot because it’s so unpredictable and the spray fills the frame, creating a wonderful image where dang near every inch is vibrant, energetic and important.

What makes this image a bit more interesting is how the face is clouded by this burst of water. So, we miss that all important emotion that makes good photos great. But, as Swan pointed out, we get that great expressive hand, fingers all akimbo, splayed out and reactionary.

Hands are so very important to photography. Any good portrait will have the subjects digits somewhere on display. My former photo professor simply explained it as “giving the viewer something else to look at.” Hard to argue.

Here’s a “fun” exercise for you. Next time you’re watching a broadcast of some politician or official standing at a podium, watch for the flash or listen for the shutter when that politician or official raises or gestures with his or her hands. Because that motion is what photographers are waiting for.

Plus it keep you focused if that particular talking head is less than thrilling.

