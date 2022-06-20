Sheriff: Amboy man, 21, dead of apparent gunshot wound, wife injured

AMBOY – A 21-year-old Amboy man is dead of an apparent gunshot wound, and his 19-year-old wife was taken to a Rockford hospital with unspecified injuries Sunday, the Lee County sheriff said in a brief news release this morning.
After a neighbor called 9-1-1, deputies responding to the first block of Kellen Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. found Garrett Rocky Hicks dead at the scene and Emma Hicks wounded.
No other information, including how or how badly Emma Hicks was wounded, or how the two are related, was provided.
According to her Facebook page, however, they were married on Aug. 27.
He is the son of Todd and Amy Hicks of Amboy.
She was taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford; no information on her status was available this morning.
An autopsy is planned, the release said.