Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed June 6-10

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Sterling Federal Bank to Rebecca and Eamonn E. Cox, 704 W. Park St., Morrison, $42,000.

⋅ Terry A. and Denise L. Temple to Mitch D. and Nicole M. Vanzuiden, 921 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $196,000.

⋅ Corey James and Eva Joy Dykstra to Adam and Katie Hoagland, 15111 Smit Road, Morrison, $75,000.

⋅ Nahu N. and Erika M. Uresti to Maalik D. Kendrick, 2106 15th Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

⋅ Kurtis R. and Margie Clevenger to Nedim Tifiku and Lucia Castro Becerra, 1205 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $140,000.

⋅ Lawrence R. and Laureen Phares to Marlene F. Keisel Trust, Marlene F. Keisel Jackson, trustee, 205 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Albany, $0.

⋅ Mark A. Joachim to Hoosier Care Properties Inc., three parcels on W. 23rd St., Sterling, $475,000.

⋅ Lailonie M. McKinney to Brian and Jessica Nelson, 1102 Ave. H, Sterling, $117,000.

⋅ Shirley L. and Steven R. McKinzey to Cameron Vaughn, 1600 16th Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Jody M. and Maggie A. Young to Ashley A. Day, 1308 14th Ave., Sterling, $69,000.

⋅ Nancy Jo and Merle E. Nice to Teresa L. Schreiner Trust, Steven M. Schreiner, trustee, 15640 Lakeside Drive, Sterling, $24,000.

⋅ Community State Bank to Robert R. Ellis, 1303 E. 16th St., Sterling, $40,000.

⋅ Lisa M. and Larry J. Smith Jr. to Selby Enterprises LLC, 203 Summit St., Coleta, $5,000.

⋅ Jack and Donna K. Carroll Estate to Al and Sandra S. Signeri Family Trust, Sandra S. Signeri, trustee, 2303 22nd Ave., Sterling, $235,000.

⋅ Christopher J. and Sydney Ravel to Joel R. Fargher and Heidi L. Dunn, 2201 21st Ave., Sterling, $162,000.

⋅ Kyle A. and Michalla Carr to Wanda L. Smith, 207 Second Ave., Albany, $99,500.

⋅ Daniel L. and Vicki M. Bly to Joshua A. Anderson, 1003 Sixth St., Fulton, $42,000.

⋅ Blake Robert Claxton to Bobbie J. Claxton, 1310 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

⋅ Mary J. Linke to Michael J. and Thomas K. Hardesty, 207 Pine St., Morrison, $155,000.

⋅ Gregory T. Johnson Trust, Ben Rhodes, trustee, to Brad Rhodes Trust, Ben Rhodes, trustee, 1008 Riverview Road, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Rock Creek Properties to Kenneth W. Kophamer, two parcels on Bishop Road, Morrison, $533,500.

⋅ DWF LLC to Township of Sterling, one parcel on W. Lynn Blvd., Sterling, $175,000.

⋅ Harkness Enterprises Inc. and DWF LLC to Township of Sterling, 505 W. Lynn Blvd., Sterling, $675,000.

⋅ Mark D. and Tracy Heusinkveld to Daniel J. Brown and Kristen R. Hermes, 600 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $192,000.

⋅ Ona L. Allison to Evan M. Ernst and Hannah C.F. Kehl, 412 E. Wall St., Morrison, $115,000.

⋅ Jason M. Law and Nancy F. Law Estate to Lucas J. McCoy, 3814 Stacie Lane, Rock Falls, $167,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Damien J. and Amy L. Martinez to Vanderbilt Investments LLC, 700 17th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Damien J. and Amy L. Martinez to Vanderbilt Investments LLC, 414 S. Ninth Ave., Albany, 0.

⋅ William E. and Guy E. Covell to Brenda Roe, 806 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $29,000.

Deeds

⋅ Michael R. Mendenhall Estate to Donald Anderson, 513 Market St., Prophetstown, $37,500.

⋅ Jorge Torres to 1707 17th Ave. LLC, 1707 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Christopher A., Cary D. and Jamey L. Robbins to Janice R. Bessert, 528 Devonshire St., Dixon, $142,000.

⋅ Daniel A. and Joan E. Dennis to Bevin A. and Flavia C. Lamb, block 20, lot 59, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,500.

⋅ Nilda L. Rodriguez, also Castro, to Alejandro Gonzalez-Ortiz, block 17, lot 222, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Elizabeth A. Stewart to Alexander Colon and Melissa Renee Guerrero, block 26, lot 102, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Christopher Brake to Gordon Louis and Lisa A. Green, block 26, lot 222, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

⋅ Ismael Sanchez to Pamela Sundin Kries, block 17, lot 3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,000.

⋅ Edward A. and Kimberly A. Dubeau to Gail L. and Lee S. Peterson, block 7, lot 149, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $24,000.

⋅ Deborah and Edward Cone to Scott Michael Goldstein, one parcel in May Township, $22,500.

⋅ David and Jory Rubino to Susan Carol Feldbauer, block 16, lot 163, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Paul S. Snider to Joel A. Redman, block 13, lot 111, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

⋅ Richard E. and Jacquelyn M. Crowley to George Eugene and Tamara Virginia Stell, block 3, lots 61-62, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $37,000.

⋅ Deanna Williams, also Stegbauer, to William E. Brechon, 1255 South St., Nachusa, $70,000.

⋅ Cody A. Pitchford and Brenda Vargas to Nolan Wallace, 1100 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $70,000.

⋅ First Dynamic Properties LLC to John B. and Judy L. Rosengren Family Trust, John B. and Judy L. Rosengren, trustees, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $10,000.

⋅ Janet K. Russell and John A. and Scott V. Lawrence to Bhaveshbai Amrutlal Kalani, three parcels in Palmyra Township, $70,000.

⋅ Janet K. Russell and Scott V., John A., and Barbara R. Lawrence to Bhaveshbai Amrutlal Kalani, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $10,000.

⋅ Larry and Sandy Reaver to Ryan Reaver, 497 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $120,000.

⋅ Philip M. and Rebecca J. Sofolo to Seth Michael and Karlie Cady, 1561 U.S. Route 52, Dixon, $269,700.

⋅ Saundra Abbott to David J. and Vicki A. Esquival, 204 S. First St., Harmon, $70,000.

⋅ BRB Enterprises LLC to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 1701, 1703, 1705, and 1707 W. River St., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to BRB Enterprises LLC, 1705 W. River St., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Jenee M. and Jacob Grove to Heather Lanell Moser, 401 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

⋅ Stanley J. and Ashley J. Trueblood Stuart to Katherine and Matthew C. Avery, 1056 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $335,000.

⋅ James E. and Judith A. Dixon to Peyton N. Brown, 312 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $79,900.

⋅ Duane M. Bothe to Janice C. Birr, 521 Second Ave., Dixon, $132,500.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Kristina L. Bass, 1633 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $148,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Steven Ruiz and Victoria A. Dreuth to Amber Jade and Ebony Joy Freeman and Victoria A. Dreuth, block 3, lot 117, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Jose Olmo and Houry Mekhitarian to Benjamin Zayes, block 29, lot 109, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Grigalauski Joint Revocable Trust, Debra S. Grigalauski, trustee, to Illinois Audubon Society, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 1818, Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, to Brett C. and Sheila R. Dewey, 9 E. Oak St., Amboy, $185,000.

⋅ Judith Ann and Leo L. Williams Jr. Family Trust, Judith Ann and Leo L. Williams Jr., trustees, to Harrison Unlimited LLC, 402 S. Douglas Ave., Ashton, $103,000.

⋅ John J. Conroy Family Trust, John J. Conroy Jr., trustee, and John J. Conroy Sr. to Aaron D. and Michael James Book, 1259 state Route 26, Dixon, $862,356.

Executors deed

⋅ Margaret R. James, Brian James and Patricia DeCarlo, co-executors, to Cole B. Hey, 1207 Ogletree Place, Dixon, $105,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Sheriff of Lee County and Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Andrea Elizabeth Norris, Kendyl and Kameron Thrower and Kaylie Palmer to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 216 W. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Thomas R. Ashelford to Thomas J. Roesing Revocable Living Trust, 6160 N. Oak Court, Byron, $175,000.

⋅ Marcy K. and Ricky A. Hutmacher Sr. to Jacob Isler, 9 Main St., Leaf River, $114,500.

⋅ John and Amanda Braithwaite to James M. Lynch, 118 S. Fox Run Lane, Byron, $237,000.

⋅ Michael J. Mallarkey to Chad E. Eagan, 12 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $0.

⋅ Kathryn Arnold Stauffer to Billy L. West, 311 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $160,000.

⋅ Paul and Shirley Katner to Rachel Schmitt, 308 W. Aplington St., Polo, $105,000.

⋅ Scott Etes to Haywell LLC-Westwood, 1213 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $5,000.

⋅ Angel Wayhrauch, also Baker, to Skyler M. Quinn, 438 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Sharon L. and Donald E. Probasco Sr. to Ronald W. Blume, 410 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $75,000.

⋅ Gustavo and Estela Garcia to Alejo Dominguez and Maria G. Velasco, 309 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $100,000.

⋅ Denny L. and Donna K. Enyart to James P. King and Laurie P. Gehrt, 470 S. Red Oak Lane, Oregon, $163,000.

⋅ Debra A. and Raymond H. Weeks Jr. to Andrew Isley, 5812 S. Beebe Drive, Rochelle, $220,000.

⋅ Cartus Financial to Sara S. Zeller, 108 Mckendrie St., Mt. Morris, $148,000.

⋅ Garren Beck to Cartus Financial, 108 Mckendrie St., Mt. Morris, $148,000.

⋅ Max and Anita Heide to Jacob W. Grant, 406 S. Second St., Oregon, $139,000.

⋅ Andrea and Jerald Fitzpatrick to Amanda J. and Matthew R. Lamb, 720 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $291,020.

⋅ Adam and Ashley Eriks to Christopher James Leek, 102 N. School St., Chana, $107,500.

⋅ Stanley James and Barbara Louise Sofolo to Kyle N. and Kayla N. Wright, 7436 W. Henry Road, Oregon, $350,000.

⋅ Joseph J. Hostalek to Aaron Kolb and Ami Wynne, 1688 S. Columbian Road, Oregon, $529,900.

⋅ Mark and Cynthia Hohmeier to Paul William Youngblood, 2687 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, $125,000.

⋅ Lorretta AJ Sigler to Lance J. Mennen, 5 Terrace Drive, Oregon, $215,000.

⋅ Brian C. and Lori L. Fagan to Caleb and Amanda Henson, 810 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $105,000.

⋅ Tracy L. Heckman to Roger and Carol Hurlbut, 904 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $137,000.

⋅ Atip Bajrami to Muhamet Ajvazi, 300 E. Washington St., Oregon, $166,976.77

⋅ Arlyn and Celia Zimmerman to Brian L. Boelkens, 405 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $50,000.

⋅ John Kelly to Robert and Debra Earley, 503 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $7,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Tracy Lorraine Vargan to Ralph T. Snyder III Trust, 212 Park Drive and 213 Lakeside Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Brian Ahlgrim to Cody French, 214 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ William R. and Mary E. Iwans to End Poverty Now Inc., 805 Timber Trail Drive, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Brooke Family Trust, Jeffrey Roger and Ann Maclaurin Brooke, trustees, to Robert C., Joseph R. and Jacob Diehl, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $220,190.

⋅ First State Bank Land Trust 404, First State Bank, trustee, to Kristen R. Hoffman, 137 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $180,000.

⋅ Wilken Family Trust 320, Terry D. and Vickey D. Wilken, trustees, to Errands N More Inc., 107 W. Washington St. and 107 S. Second St., Oregon, $352,600.

⋅ Rob J. and Sandra J. Arneson Trust 101, Rob J. and Sandra J. Arneson, trustees, to Mitchell J. Katkus, 101 W. Washington St., Oregon, $150,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Estate of Lucy V. Dale, the late Lucy V. Dale by executors, to David G. and Denise A. Fry, 355 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $120,000.

⋅ Estate of Mary Adeline Beck, Mary Adeline Beck by executors, to Marty J. and Christie M. Cox, 609 S. Division Ave., Polo, $75,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office