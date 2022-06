College students from Sauk Valley achieve academic honors

Academic excellence from Sauk Valley area students at colleges and universities.

Kishwaukee College

Spring 2022 Commencement

Amboy: Drake Darrin Barlow, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair, With Distinction; Carter Wayne Seier, CERT, Foundations of Agribusiness, With Distinction; Karley Kay Ullrich, Associate in Science; Joseph Widolff, AAS, Diesel Power Technology, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair, With Distinction

Byron: Dawson Leonard Christian, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair; Craig Michael Howe, Associate in Arts; Erica Renee Miller, Associate in Science, Cum Laude; Trevor J. Trzcinski, AAS, Horticulture Greenhouse

Chana: Hannah K. Anderson, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude, PTK

Lee: Abigail Elizabeth Gembeck, Associate in Arts; Audrey Elizabeth Hulthen, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude, PTK; Kelsie Mae Jordal, Associate in Science, Cum Laude

Lindenwood: Logan Popp, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction

Monroe Center: Nicholas Hunter Robey, AAS, Criminal Justice-General, CERT, Social Role of Law Enforcement, With Distinction

Mount Morris: Lillian Gertrude Garncarz, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia Paige Lambrigsten, Associate in Science, Cum Laude; Autumn L. Nelson, Associate in Science

Oregon: Matthew Glyn Benton, CERT, Supervision Basics, With Distinction; Carson James Hegge, Associate in Science; Calvin Michael Sullivan, CERT, Networking Fundamentals, With Distinction; Tyler Owen Vegliando, CERT, Advanced Automotive Technology, With Distinction, CERT, Basic Automotive Technology, With Distinction

Paw Paw: Ashlyn C. McLaughlin, Associate in Arts; Jessica Solis, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Soto, CERT, Google IT Support, With Distinction, CERT, Networking Fundamentals

Rochelle: Nicholas Brian Albers, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude; Megan Albright, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Austin Brown, Associate in Arts; Ruby Cervantes, CERT, Esthetics; Tatianna Jade Contreras, Associate in Science; Hannah G. Eldred, AAS, Criminal Justice-General, Magna Cum Laude, CERT, Criminal Justice Management, With Distinction, CERT, Social Role of Law Enforcement, With Distinction; Rhayne A. Erickson, Associate in Arts; Diego Andrew Escobar, AAS, Criminal Justice-General, Summa Cum Laude, PTK, CERT, Criminal Investigations, With Distinction, PTK, CERT, Law for Policing, With Distinction; Alexandre R. Greer, CERT, Advanced Automotive Technology, With Distinction; Peter N. Hansen, CERT, Google IT Support, With Distinction; Breanna Marie Heisner, Associate in Arts; Julissa Hernandez, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting; Lisset G. Hernandez, CERT, Law for Policing, With Distinction; Ellen M. Hopkins, CERT, Google IT Support, With Distinction; Cheyenne R. Horne, AAS, Diesel Power Technology, Cum Laude, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair, With Distinction; Evan Unger Horner, Associate in Arts; Jaderi Ibarra, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ahllam Khattab, AAS, Registered Nursing; Kassandra M. Kirk, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Sierra Lira, CERT, Gateways ECE Level 3, With Distinction, CERT, Gateways ECE Level 2, With Distinction; Vidal R. Mancilla, AAS, Marketing and Management, Cum Laude; Lisette Milan, Associate in Science; Isaac Alexander Ochoa, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Yuelma Ortiz, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Sarah J. Plyman, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Amy Gabriella Price, Associate in Science; Kimberly A. Rains, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Leslie Rodriguez, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Macey Renee Ryan, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Allison Lindsey Seebach, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude; Isabela Angelina Singleton, Associate in Science, PTK; Courtney M. South, Associate in Science, Cum Laude; Kevin South, CERT, Supervision Basics; Maximiliano Guijosa Torres, Associate in Arts; Cecilia Vargas, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Taylor M. Wade, AAS, Criminal Justice-Forensic Tech; Kayla Wells, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting; Riley White, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting; Danielle Nicole Williams, AAS, Registered Nursing

Rock Falls: Nathan M. Brown, Associate in Science; JoAnne Louise Mallard, CERT, Advanced Automotive Technology, With Distinction

Steward: Jamien David Faivre, CERT, Automated Industrial Tech, With Distinction; Raynah Joann Marks, CERT, Esthetics, With Distinction; Morgan Smardo, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Abigail Tarvestad, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting

Sublette: Benjamin P. Vaessen, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair, With Distinction

Spring 2022 Part-Time Student Honors List

Amboy: Calvin Seier, Carter Seier, Joey Widolff

Byron: Craig Howe

Dixon: Elizabeth Elefante, Derek Wildman

Lee: Abigail Gembeck, Lauren Jordal, Audrey Witte, Lucas Woodbury

Mount Morris: Isaac Brooks, Micah Wehler

Oregon: Soren Cates, Wesley Immel, Teresa Jacobsen, Fatjona Kamberi, Calvin Sullivan

Paw Paw: Ashlyn McLaughlin, Shayne Prodzenski, Grant Schlorff

Rochelle: Jesus Aguilera, Megan Albright, Jaycee Benson, Garrett Berg, Jordan Brandau, Lucy Bunger, Amanda Dodson, Sydney Engelkes, Rhayne Erickson, Peter Hansen, Ellen Hopkins, Mandi Lamb, Emanuel Martinez, David Menez, Noah Messer, Crystal Munoz, Brooke Myroth, Isaac Ochoa, Sarah Plyman, Jaclyn Proffitt, Kimberly Rains, Rylen Ramos, Nicole Sheets, Nicholas Stevens, Humberto Valdez, Erin Whitehead, Asher Wiegartz

Steward: Jamien Faivre, Raynah Marks

Sublette: Michael Stenzel, Benjamin Vaessen